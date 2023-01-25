Jury deliberations begin in trial of NYC bike path terror suspect

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A jury of nine men and three women began deliberations Wednesday in the federal trial of accused terrorist Sayfullo Saipov , 34, charged with using a Home Depot truck to fatally mow down eight people on West Street on Halloween Day 2017, leaving eleven others injured.

The dead included five bicyclists from Argentina, a mother of two from Belgium, along with New Yorker Nicholas Cleves, 23, and Darren Drake, 32, of New Jersey.

It was the first fatal terror attack in New York City, post Sept. 11, 2001.

The judge read the legal charge on 28-criminal counts, including eight murder charges that also accuse Saipov of racketeering conspiracy to join the ISIS terror organization.

Even though Saipov allegedly admitted he wanted to kill as many people as possible, he pleaded not guilty because he said the federal prosecutors are wrong about him providing material support to ISIS.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Saipov, who was born in Uzbekistan, carried notes during the attack saying “The Islamic State will endure.”

They played videos showing the 6,000-pound flatbed truck racing south on West Street, after he’d allegedly plowed into the bicyclists, ultimately smashing into a yellow school bus near Stuyvesant High School.

Other cell phone videos, some shot by horrified office workers, showed a man identified as Saipov running from the demolished Home Depot truck, wearing the same navy jacket with a red and white stripe that he had on when he allegedly rented the vehicle at a store in Passaic, New Jersey.

Yet another video showed Saipov, holding a BB gun and a paint gun in his hands, engaging in a confrontation with police, before he was shot in the torso and fell to the ground.

Prosecutors played some phone conversations recorded between Saipov and his mother, Mukaddas Saipova, where he allegedly said in his Uzbek language, “I am Allah’s warrior, praise be to Allah … I am the soldier of the Caliphate, don’t worry, don’t worry about anything.”

Jury deliberations began at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a federal death penalty case, the first under the Biden justice department.

If the jury convicts Saipov, the anonymous jurors would then move to a death penalty phase, deciding if the defendant deserves to die or get the punishment of life in prison without parole.

Saipov’s defense attorneys were meticulous with their requests for clear explanations in the judge’s charge to the jury.

