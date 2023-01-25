ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jury deliberations begin in trial of NYC bike path terror suspect

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4kx1_0kRMiH0100

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A jury of nine men and three women began deliberations Wednesday in the federal trial of accused terrorist Sayfullo Saipov , 34, charged with using a Home Depot truck to fatally mow down eight people on West Street on Halloween Day 2017, leaving eleven others injured.

The dead included five bicyclists from Argentina, a mother of two from Belgium, along with New Yorker Nicholas Cleves, 23, and Darren Drake, 32, of New Jersey.

It was the first fatal terror attack in New York City, post Sept. 11, 2001.

The judge read the legal charge on 28-criminal counts, including eight murder charges that also accuse Saipov of racketeering conspiracy to join the ISIS terror organization.

Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged

Even though Saipov allegedly admitted he wanted to kill as many people as possible, he pleaded not guilty because he said the federal prosecutors are wrong about him providing material support to ISIS.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Saipov, who was born in Uzbekistan, carried notes during the attack saying “The Islamic State will endure.”

They played videos showing the 6,000-pound flatbed truck racing south on West Street, after he’d allegedly plowed into the bicyclists, ultimately smashing into a yellow school bus near Stuyvesant High School.

Other cell phone videos, some shot by horrified office workers, showed a man identified as Saipov running from the demolished Home Depot truck, wearing the same navy jacket with a red and white stripe that he had on when he allegedly rented the vehicle at a store in Passaic, New Jersey.

Snapple thieves stab deli owner in the back in Brooklyn, police say

Yet another video showed Saipov, holding a BB gun and a paint gun in his hands, engaging in a confrontation with police, before he was shot in the torso and fell to the ground.

Prosecutors played some phone conversations recorded between Saipov and his mother, Mukaddas Saipova, where he allegedly said in his Uzbek language, “I am Allah’s warrior, praise be to Allah … I am the soldier of the Caliphate, don’t worry, don’t worry about anything.”

Jury deliberations began at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a federal death penalty case, the first under the Biden justice department.

If the jury convicts Saipov, the anonymous jurors would then move to a death penalty phase, deciding if the defendant deserves to die or get the punishment of life in prison without parole.

Saipov’s defense attorneys were meticulous with their requests for clear explanations in the judge’s charge to the jury.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
New York Post

Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce

The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
New York Post

Harrowing footage shows moment accused bike path terrorist is shot by NYPD cop

New video shows the chaotic moment accused ISIS-inspired terrorist Sayfullo Saipov was confronted and shot by an NYPD officer shortly after he drove a truck into a bike lane off the West Side Highway and fatally mowed down eight people. The dramatic footage, entered into evidence by federal prosecutors at Saipov’s Manhattan trial, shows the suspect running across the West Side Highway holding what appears to be a pistol in each hand. As he approaches Chambers Street, Saipov, wearing a blue tracksuit, can be seen pointing the weapons at a responding officer — who unleashes a fusillade of shots, one 7-second video...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy