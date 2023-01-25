Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Activists, families of police brutality victims rally in Newark in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
The People’s Organization for Progress said the rally was about standing in solidarity.
Cops find 2 shooting victims hours apart at same N.J. apartment building
Newark police investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Shephard Avenue found one victim on Saturday morning–and another about four hours later when they were executing a search warrant, a spokeswoman said. Police were first called to 203 Shephard Avenue around 11:40 a.m. following a report of gunfire....
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pennsylvania, authorities say
A college football player from Morris County is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Cousin Starts GoFundMe Page for Daughter of Slain Educator
The cousin of a teacher gunned down this week has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the daughter of the slain educator. According to radio reports and the Hudson County prosecutor, on Tuesday morning Lucas Cooper, 39, shot Temara King following an argument overheard by their daughter, 14-year-old Alaysia King. Her mother was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she died a short time later. Cooper fled to Pennsylvania where he was arrested the same day.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Newark Shooting Claims Man’s Life; Wounds 3 Others
NEWARK, NJ — A 30-year-old man is the latest victim of gun violence, killed Thursday night outside a Broad Street liquor store, authorities said. Police found the man, identified as Al-Supreme Davis, 30, shot multiple times on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Broad Street at 7:28 p.m. Thursday. Three other wounded people were also found sprawled on the ground and bleeding from gunshots. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a terse statement from acting county Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. He is Newark’s fourth murder victim since Jan. 1, 2023. The gunman remains at-large. The three other victims, all adults, were swiftly taken for treatment to area hospitals. Their names have not been released and their medical conditions were not made public in the prosecutor’s prepared statement. The county prosecutor’s Homicide-Major Crimes Task Force, along with city police, are investigating this fatal shooting. They are also requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information may anonymously contact the county tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls are kept confidential.
Police: Bayonne man arrested for taking over $30k for trailers that he never provided
A Bayonne man was arrested yesterday morning for taking over $30,000 in cash for trailer that he never provided, nor gave a refund for, police said. Gerard Maggio, 55, of Bayonne, was charged with theft by deception and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Maggio was taken...
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
5-Year-Old Child Found Shivering In PJs On Busy Hasbrouck Heights Street Corner
A child in her pajamas was found alone and shivering on a busy Hasbrouck Heights street corner Friday morning, authorities said.Officers responding to multiple calls on Jan. 27 found the unaccompanied 5-year-old at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John…
School board to Newark families: Tough luck | Editorial
It was a sweetheart deal kept hidden for months, that suddenly blew up into a scandal. The school board didn’t tell Newark families about a rule that the superintendent would be automatically rehired for five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000, if they didn’t give him notice last May. They didn’t put it on the public agenda back when they wrote this into his contract in 2019, and it was approved without public comment.
Former N.J. school supervisor admits he stole $138K in overtime scheme
The former director of buildings and grounds in the Hillsborough school district admitted he took part in a scheme to receive about $138,000 in overtime to which he was not entitled. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of Raritan, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of embezzling, stealing, and obtaining by fraud,...
