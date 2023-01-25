ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY
jcitytimes.com

Cousin Starts GoFundMe Page for Daughter of Slain Educator

The cousin of a teacher gunned down this week has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the daughter of the slain educator. According to radio reports and the Hudson County prosecutor, on Tuesday morning Lucas Cooper, 39, shot Temara King following an argument overheard by their daughter, 14-year-old Alaysia King. Her mother was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she died a short time later. Cooper fled to Pennsylvania where he was arrested the same day.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Shooting Claims Man’s Life; Wounds 3 Others

NEWARK, NJ — A 30-year-old man is the latest victim of gun violence, killed Thursday night outside a Broad Street liquor store, authorities said. Police found the man, identified as Al-Supreme Davis, 30, shot multiple times on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Broad Street at 7:28 p.m. Thursday. Three other wounded people were also found sprawled on the ground and bleeding from gunshots. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a terse statement from acting county Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. He is Newark’s fourth murder victim since Jan. 1, 2023. The gunman remains at-large. The three other victims, all adults, were swiftly taken for treatment to area hospitals. Their names have not been released and their medical conditions were not made public in the prosecutor’s prepared statement. The county prosecutor’s Homicide-Major Crimes Task Force, along with city police, are investigating this fatal shooting. They are also requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information may anonymously contact the county tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls are kept confidential.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

School board to Newark families: Tough luck | Editorial

It was a sweetheart deal kept hidden for months, that suddenly blew up into a scandal. The school board didn’t tell Newark families about a rule that the superintendent would be automatically rehired for five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000, if they didn’t give him notice last May. They didn’t put it on the public agenda back when they wrote this into his contract in 2019, and it was approved without public comment.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ
