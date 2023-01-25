Read full article on original website
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
wina.com
Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro’s vice mayor joked about the Pelosi hammer attack: How funny is it now?
You may remember that Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood used the Oct. 28 attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as fodder for chuckles for his Facebook talk show five days later, on the eve of the 2022 city elections. A California judge ordered the release on...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Good minutes for Shedrick, Gardner key UVA win
Virginia coach Tony Bennett said earlier this week that Kadin Shedrick needed to be ready in case Bennett needed to call the former starting center’s name. Shed’s counting numbers in Saturday’s 76-57 win over Boston College weren’t all that impressive – two points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal, four fouls in 13 minutes – but the redshirt junior gave Bennett important minutes off the bench.
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
Augusta Free Press
#6 Virginia gets 18 from Gardner, Franklin, in 76-57 win over Boston College
Boston College was able to hang around a little longer than the home crowd might have wanted, but a 24-6 Virginia second-half run closed out a 76-57 win on Saturday in Charlottesville. The win is the sixth in a row for Virginia since the Cavaliers lost 68-65 loss at Pitt...
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3
VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance in the Culpeper District for the coming week. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
Augusta Free Press
Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia loses Marques Hagans to Penn State
Hootie details the long career at UVA of Marques Hagans, from the time that Danny Wilmer first heard his name on the recruiting trail, to the upset of Florida State, through his 12 years as an assistant coach. The talk then turns to the Virginia basketball team, which is coming...
Augusta Free Press
Syracuse gets 36 from Dyaisha Fair, pulls away late to dispatch Virginia, 90-72
Virginia, reeling since the loss of star Mir McLean, dropped another one on the road, this time a 90-72 setback at Syracuse on Thursday. Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair was the difference, scoring a season-high 36 points with a career-best eight three-point shots. As a team, Syracuse (14-7, 5-5 ACC) made...
Augusta Free Press
Rocco adds former Virginia Tech grad assistant AJ Hampton to VMI football staff
VMI football Danny Rocco announced on Friday the addition of AJ Hampton as wide receivers coach. Hampton, a Roanoke native and Lord Botetourt High School alum, most recently served as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach for the Hokies. Prior to Virginia Tech, Hampton’s stops included West Virginia State,...
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 76-57 win over Boston College
Jayden Gardner played like his hair was on fire on Saturday, scoring 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 24 minutes, his best game in … a while. Gardner may yet lose his starting spot to freshman Ryan Dunn, who had six points and four rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench, and also played like his hair was on fire in Saturday’s win, throwing down two monster dunks, keying a fast break with a steal and posting a nice chase-down block on a TJ Bickerstaff dunk.
Augusta Free Press
Good news! Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion insurance issues resolved now
The new Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion opened earlier this month, and with anything new, there was a minor hiccup. Anthem Insurance was delayed five days after the opening – leaving some patients frustrated. Augusta County resident Kathy Nimax was trying to schedule an ultrasound and CT scan and was...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
Augusta Free Press
Staunton City Council set for candidate interviews: 20 applicants for open Council seat
Twenty Staunton citizens applied to fill the vacancy on Staunton City Council resulting from the resignation of former Mayor Andrea Oakes. City Council will vote next month to name an interim replacement who will serve until a special election in November that will determine who will fill out the final year of Oakes’ four-year term.
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
cbs19news
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
