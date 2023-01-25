ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, Delaware man named "Eagles Fan of the Year" needs your vote

By Christie Ileto
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

What started as an opportunity for a local man to be on the Eagles fan advisory board turned into his selection as the team's official "Fan of the Year."

Matthew Auerbach, the principal of Mt. Pleasant Elementary in Wilmington, Delaware, was surprised last November with the news of his selection.

"It all happened because I applied to be on the Eagles Fan Advisory Board," said Matthew Auerbach. "My wife and the secretary here at the school put forth my application for fan of the year, unbeknownst to me..."

Auerbach is one of 31 other finalists across the country heading to the Super Bowl.

This Eagles super fan even gets the students and staff to sing the Eagles chant during morning announcements, especially on game days.

That's where he'll find out if he's the NFL's "Ultimate Fan of the Year"

"Just to be named in this group of people is an honor. I do good work too, we try to create positive connections and the best education for kids. To be included in the conversation with that group of people... it's special," he said.

Some of the other nominees include philanthropists and health care heroes.

You can help make Auerbach the Ultimate Fan of the Year by voting on the NFL's website.

Polls are open through February 8.

