Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
The Hill

Classified documents fiasco leaves lawmakers shaking heads: What happened?

The discovery of classified documents at the homes of three top elected U.S. officials has left many lawmakers and former government workers shaking their heads and wondering how the country has ended up in this situation. Authorities found dozens of classified materials at former President Trump’s home last year, including some marked “top secret,” that…
The Providence Journal

Opinion: Greater public acceptance of immigrants benefits everyone

Matt Guardino is an associate professor of political science at Providence College. As the nation confronts seemingly intractable debates over immigration policy, now is a good time to reflect on a critical advance for immigrant rights that will take effect in Rhode Island next summer. In approving legislation enabling undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, state legislators and Gov. Dan McKee have cleared a path toward long-overdue economic integration and social acceptance. My research with collaborators from...
The Providence Journal

Opinion: COVID is not done with us

Nick Landekic of Bristol is a retired scientist and biotechnology entrepreneur who has spent more than 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry. There is a great deal of confusion, misunderstanding, and outright disinformation circulating about COVID. It’s costing people their lives. These are some common myths and the realities behind them. ...
