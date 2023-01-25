ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Commission wants a say in how to spend a half billion dollars on transportation

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chRVO_0kRMhqUJ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County wants to have a say on how more than $569 million is spent on roads.

The money was collected as part of a one-cent sales tax after county voters approved the tax in 2018. County Commissioner Stacy White sued over the collection of the tax and the State Supreme Court eventually struck down the tax in 2021.

The county collected the money and it’s been sitting in a bank account collecting interest ever since. On Wednesday, County Commissioners held a workshop on how to spend the money.

“For me personally, I think we should focus on projects that are shovel-ready and can have an immediate impact,” said Commission Chair Ken Hagan.

Like others on the commission, Hagan said he hears a great deal from people in his district about road, street, and sidewalk problems.

“I can tell you from experience, the two areas that meet all that criteria and that my office has heard the most from our citizens is re-surfacing and sidewalks,” Hagan said.

Newly elected commissioner Michael Owen agreed.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure these funds are focused on roads, potholes, repaving.”

County staff prepared a plan that would improve the timetable of when roads are repaved.

The county has more than 7,000 lane miles of roads. A county report said just 23 miles of those roads are re-surfaced each year, using less than one percent of the county budget.

With the transportation tax funds, the county is seeking to re-pave 340 lane miles each year.
However, some of the money collected by the sales tax was also collected in the cities in the county.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor would also like to have a say in how the money is spent.

“Think the legislature has made it clear that they want this funding spent on road repairs and not necessarily on transit solutions and we are going to provide our needs as the decisions are made by the legislature,” Castor said.

Eventually, it will be up to the Florida Legislature to decide how the transportation tax funds are spent and the legislature has not yet indicated a process for how that will be done.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

Listen Linda Moeee
3d ago

High speed rail, better transportation for people with disabilities Hartplus isn’t cutting it, too many people are getting to work late. Turn it over to Uber.

Reply(2)
2
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing

Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local foster children receive long-term mentors

Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Pinellas County schools ban Morrison book

Pinellas County high school students no longer will have access to Toni Morrison’s first book, “The Bluest Eye,” in their classrooms or libraries. School district officials announced Tuesday that they had removed the title from circulation after a review prompted by the complaint of a parent at Palm Harbor University High.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

135K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy