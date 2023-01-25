HARTLAND — Success came early for Hartland senior Nick Rochowiak, but he doesn’t take for granted the opportunity he has this season to become a state wrestling champion. Rochowiak is ranked No. 3 at 165 pounds in Division 1 by MichiganGrappler.com and is trending upward after a slow start to the season. ...

