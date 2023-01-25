Read full article on original website
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Yankees talk to Gold Glove-winning free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman is leaving no stone unturned. The New York Yankees general manager is shopping for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees...
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Pirates demote ex-Yankees slugger
It’s back to the minors for Miguel Andujar, who has been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Kevin Gorman reports “Andujar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andujar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary.”
Cubs sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are adding to their bullpen. They have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey, The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reports. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Mooney: Source: The Cubs are adding pitcher Tyler Duffey as a non-roster invite who...
3 Crazy Predictions for Astros in 2023
MLB Spring Training is just around the corner! There Inside the Astros brings you three crazy predictions for the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
Angels News: Three Halos Among Top 100 Prospects in MLB
The Angels have some young guys to be excited about.
Legendary MLB Star Dies
Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
Angels News: Potential Buyers 'Left to Wonder' Why Arte Moreno Isn’t Selling Team
The decision definitely came out of nowhere.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Angels: Did Shohei Ohtani Just Reveal His Feelings on the Arte Moreno News?
He had some interesting social media activity.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Justin Verlander
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear anywhere in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign. Justin Verlander is a six-foot-five, 235 lb. right-handed pitcher from Manakin Sabot, VA. Born on February 20, 1983, the three-time Cy Young Award winner was a first round choice by the Detroit Tigers in 2004 out of Old Dominion. Taken second overall, Verlander’s 77.6 WAR ranks first amongst the 50 future major leaguers taken at the position. Second place is Reggie Jackson (74.0).
Nike MLB Jerseys: Teams Limited to 4 Uniforms Plus City Connect in 2023 and Beyond
Nike's 'four plus one' rule will go into effect beginning in 2023.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Prospects From Uganda Signed
On this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history, the franchise became the first to ever sign two international prospects from the country of Uganda. The Dodgers made MLB history by signing pitcher Ben Serunkuma and catcher Umar Male on January 28, 2022, as part of the 2021-2022 international signing period. It was the latest sign of Los Angeles continuing their organizational trend of pushing for continued success when searching for the next best group of prospects.
Letters to Sports: Arte Moreno's Angels sale reversal fires up fans
Los Angeles Times Sports readers share their thoughts on Arte Moreno's decision to keep the Angels and Mick Cronin's coaching methods at UCLA.
