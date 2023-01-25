Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
McKee announces multi-million dollar proposal for pre-K education
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee stopped by Children’s Workshop in Central Falls with other state leaders to discuss a $7 million proposal for pre-school education. He said investing in the states youngest learners paves the future of Rhode Island. The $7 million would go towards...
GoLocalProv
“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year
The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
ABC6.com
Mount Pleasant High School assistant principal asks for staff to make donations to student’s ‘coyote’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District is investigating an email sent to Mount Pleasant High School employees. The assistant principal at the high school sent an email Thursday night asking staff to help a student who they said came to the U.S. illegally. Several people took...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
Coventry mulls combining 3 elementary schools
Coventry is considering a proposal that would merge three of the town's elementary schools into one newly-constructed building
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Officials Silent on Police Chief Removal
Seekonk Town officials have been noticeably silent following last week’s vote to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. The Board of Selectmen voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract, which still had nearly a year remaining. The members include Chairman Justin Sullivan, Christopher Zorra, David Andrade, Adam Petronio, and Michael Healy.
independentri.com
South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023. Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the...
newportthisweek.com
Proposed Sidewalk Angers Residents
As officials weigh how to widen and add sidewalks to and around Purgatory Road, residents expressed their opposition at the Middletown Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. After another one-hour public discussion on a potential $2.43 million project that must be started by fall or risk losing state funding, the Town Council authorized the town engineer and consultants to continue design work. But some residents are against any change.
GoLocalProv
Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan
In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
Fane Tower developer ‘unlikely’ to meet deadline for land sale, new 195 chairman says
Marc Crisafulli expressed skepticism about whether the proposal for Rhode Island's tallest building will ever come to fruition.
CVS Health to cut pharmacy hours amid staffing shortage
CVS Health is cutting and adjusting hours at thousands of its pharmacies nationwide.
johnstonsunrise.net
Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston
Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven Housing Authority welcomes new Executive Director
The Fairhaven Housing Authority has welcomed Janet Falone as its new Executive Director as of 1/17/23. Ms. Falone previously worked as the Assistant ED of the Mashpee HA, which also administers Mattapoisett. Ms. Falone said it’s a bit early for her to be talking about changes, but she was quick...
12 News law enforcement analyst offers take on Pawtucket officer verdict
12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Steven O'Donnell spoke to 12 News Friday about the Pawtucket police officer who was acquitted of all charges lobbied against him for shooting a teenager while off-duty.
independentri.com
Vespia remembered by colleagues for decorated career, love of community
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia, 84, the town’s longest-serving top cop, died Tuesday morning at South County Hospital. He retired in 2016 after 35 years in the chief’s chair. He had a 57-year career in law enforcement that included serving as...
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
cavchronicle.org
Teen Violence @ JSEC & in Providence Must Stop! Student Council Action Plan Starts Now!
School is supposed to be a safe place where we can go to learn, socialize, and get an education so that we can have a stable life. However, there has been a rise in fights in our school this past year, and it has caused a lot of unnecessary distractions for both students and staff here at JSEC.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
