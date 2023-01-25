ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of Connecticut

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically bring to mind thoughts of Six Flags and Lake Compounce but a century ago, Connecticut was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dis[athed to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
BOZRAH, CT
Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. The Salvation Army Canteen One is on the scene providing Grilled Cheese and soup. Around 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire,...
BOZRAH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm

Crews remain on scene investigating after working to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and...
BOZRAH, CT
FOX 61

2 New Haven fires displace 27 residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two separate building fires in New Haven Friday night have left over two dozen people displaced. Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said that firefighters were called to Bishop Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where the basement of a three-story residential building was on fire. Fire crews quickly located and contained the fire.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
PORTLAND, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
iheart.com

The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years

The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy