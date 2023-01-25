Read full article on original website
Mild, some light rain Sunday night in Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the mild trend of temperatures will continue through Monday.
Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023. The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Lost Amusement Parks of Connecticut
Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically bring to mind thoughts of Six Flags and Lake Compounce but a century ago, Connecticut was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists.
Update on potential freezing rain/sleet this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
Multiple companies battle fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, Conn. — Fire crews responded to a massive three-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday afternoon. Bozrah Volunteer Fire Co. said that at approximately 1:08 p.m., they were dis[athed to Hillandale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road for a possible fire involving a chicken coop. The first unit was on scene at 1:16 pm and confirmed a working fire in a 50’ x 600’ operating coop.
Do You Miss Nino’s in Waterbury? Drive to Plainville
There was an interesting post today in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook, it was a reminder for those of us that enjoyed the food at Nino's Restaurant on Scott Road in Waterbury that it's still around. It took me a minute to realize that this is really a unique...
Portland farm seeks justice after maple syrup lines vandalized
PORTLAND, Conn. — Managing a more than 250-year-old farm on nine acres is a labor of love. Tuesday was a routine morning at Penfield Farm. Farmers were getting ready to clean out the maple syrup lines and get them ready for tapping when they noticed substantial damage to the lines.
A taste of winter this week, but some still wondering where the snow is
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It's no secret winter in Connecticut has been noticeably missing something this year. "It’s been very mild, you know it’s been very mild, not a lot of snow not a lot going on," said Zac Greenhill of Redding. There’s been plenty of rain...
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. The Salvation Army Canteen One is on the scene providing Grilled Cheese and soup. Around 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire,...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
Crews remain on scene investigating after working to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and...
Both Directions Of I-95 Stretch In Fairfield County First, Third Most Congested In US: Report
Those used to sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hour on a busy roadway in the region might feel validated by the results of a new study. According to new findings released by the transportation analytics firm INRIX, in Connecticut, I-95 south in Stamford between the She…
2 New Haven fires displace 27 residents
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two separate building fires in New Haven Friday night have left over two dozen people displaced. Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said that firefighters were called to Bishop Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where the basement of a three-story residential building was on fire. Fire crews quickly located and contained the fire.
Eyewitness News
Syrup lines vandalized at farm in Portland
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland police are investigating after a local farm was vandalized. The maple syrup lines at Penfield Farms were badly damaged. “When workers at the farm went to check on their maple lines earlier this week, they discovered 150 of their tubes had been cut. For Henry...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
iheart.com
The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years
The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
