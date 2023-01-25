Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
KOKI FOX 23
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville
A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 169, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A man died on Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane of Highway 169 just south of Pine Street. Tulsa Police said a man was in the road when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. FOX23 has a crew on...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
KOKI FOX 23
Man accused of kidnapping and domestic abuse arrested following chase through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who police say kidnapped and strangled his domestic partner, was arrested following a chase through Tulsa Saturday evening, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called out around 2:00 p.m. to investigate a domestic assault. TPD interviewed the victim, who...
1 Dead After Being Hit By Car On Highway 169, Police Investigating
A person has died after being hit by a car in Tulsa Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened near 1400 North on Highway 169. Police said the victim was walking either along or across Highway 169 when they were hit. This is a developing story.
KRMG
Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking
TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Tulsa Police detective passes away after year-long battle with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) detective who worked in the Child Crisis Unit passed away following a year-long battle with stage four cancer, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Friday. Detective William “Will” Hays, 39, died on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and three...
Funeral Procession To Be Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession will be held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department,...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park; Suspect Stabs Himself During Police Confrontation
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at the Mingo RV Park near Admiral and Mingo. Police say they found a woman dead in a man's home Thursday morning, then learned the man escaped to Wagoner County and when confronted by law enforcement, they say he stabbed himself. The man was flown to a Tulsa hospital.
KRMG
New details in homicide investigation after woman found dead at Tulsa RV park
TULSA, OKLA. — Update as of 1:22 p.m. on 01/26/2023: Tulsa police say the suspect may not survive after stabbing himself at the time of the arrest. KRMG spoke with TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg Thursday afternoon who tells us the suspect severely wounded himself with a knife just before he was taken into custody.
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
Comments / 1