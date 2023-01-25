ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Victim Hospitalized in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One person is recovering in the hospital while the suspect is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott.
Adopted Dog Brewing, a New Brewery Coming to Lafayette, Announces Opening Date

A new Lafayette brewery by the name of Adopted Dog Brewing has announced its opening date. Located at 329 Dulles Drive, Adopted Dog Brewing is the only brewery located in the city of Lafayette—and while they will proudly serve a variety of craft beer that will be brewed in-house, they want customers to know that they are "so much more."
