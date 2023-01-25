Read full article on original website
Victim Hospitalized in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One person is recovering in the hospital while the suspect is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott.
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
Adopted Dog Brewing, a New Brewery Coming to Lafayette, Announces Opening Date
A new Lafayette brewery by the name of Adopted Dog Brewing has announced its opening date. Located at 329 Dulles Drive, Adopted Dog Brewing is the only brewery located in the city of Lafayette—and while they will proudly serve a variety of craft beer that will be brewed in-house, they want customers to know that they are "so much more."
Acadia Parish School Board Approves Four-Day School Week Starting Next School Year
Students of Acadia Parish schools are rejoicing this morning as starting next school year they'll be going to classes only four days a week. The Acadia Parish School held a special meeting on Thursday night to vote on the much-talked-about proposal and the votes were in favor of the change.
