Related
Adam Duvall Reveals What Sold Him On Signing With Red Sox
In need of outfield help and a middle-of-the-lineup bat, the Red Sox killed two birds with one stone this week. Boston on Monday officially signed Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Duvall, 34, joins the Red Sox with three 30-plus home run seasons under his belt as well as recent postseason experience, helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.
David Ortiz’s Concern With Red Sox Lineup Behind Rafael Devers
Baseball Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz is doubtful about the 2023 Boston Red Sox starting lineup that surrounds slugger Rafael Devers. Ortiz, who is plenty familiar with the weight carried as a lineup leader, has been on both sides of the coin. During his illustrious time spent in a Red Sox uniform, Ortiz shared the lineup alongside hitters such as Manny Ramirez, Adrián Beltré and Mookie Betts. And while those players help alleviate the responsibilities that come with being a hitter of his caliber, Ortiz is concerned with how that will play out for the Red Sox with Devers next up as their go-to man.
Why These Two Red Sox Rookies Are Worth AL ROY Wagers
The Boston Red Sox have two legitimate contenders for American League Rookie of the Year. First baseman Triston Casas and outfielder Masataka Yoshida are both near the top of the board at DraftKings Sportsbook, which tells you each one has a shot to make some noise. Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson (+350) is the favorite, but Casas and Yoshida aren’t too far back.
MLB Rumors: Mets, NL Batting Champ Jeff McNeil Agree To Extension
The New York Mets have spared no expense throughout the offseason and they continued that trend Friday. National League batting champion Jeff McNeil and the Mets reportedly agreed on a four-year extension worth $50 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal, which is pending a physical, also includes a fifth-year club option which could raise the value of the contract up to $63.75 million. This has also removed any need for McNeil to challenge his arbitration offer from the Mets, which previously stood at $6.25 million for the 2023 season.
Mets OF Starling Marte May Not be Ready for Opening Day
Starling Marte of the New York Mets may not be ready for Opening Day, Robert Sanchez of SNY.tv reports. Marte underwent core muscle surgery in early November, and his recovery is going slower than expected. Originally it was thought Marte would be ready for the opening of spring training, but that is not likely now. Most people will tell you that spring training is too long for batters. They only need 40-50 at-bats to be ready for the regular season, so Marte not being ready on day one of Spring Training, while concerning, doesn’t mean he won’t play Opening Day. However, if he’s not ready by the second week of March, then his availability for the opening of the season will be in question.
MLB Rumors: Orioles DFA Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Following Trade
The Baltimore Orioles finalized a trade that placed former Boston Red Sox pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez back on the free agency market as a corresponding move Thursday. Baltimore reportedly acquired pitchers Cole Irvin and Kyle Virbitsky from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, according to Dan Connolly of The Athletic. This swap prompted the Orioles to part ways with Hernandez in order to make room on their 40-man roster before the southpaw reliever ever suited up with Baltimore.
Charlie McAvoy Ready To Play Following Nasty Hit Vs. Lightning
Charlie McAvoy is one lucky guy. To everyone’s surprise, the Bruins defenseman returned to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday shortly after slamming his shoulder into the boards on a big hit. Following their loss in Tampa, the Boston Bruins stay in Florida to face the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Lightning In Game With Playoff Feel
The Boston Bruins saw their six-game winning streak snapped Thursday night, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, at Amalie Arena. The B’s fell to 38-6-4 on the season with the loss, while the Bolts improved to 31-15-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had the...
Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Are ‘Evaluating’ Trade Options
The Boston Celtics could be in the market for a mid-season trade acquisition with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who ensured Boston’s commitment to an NBA Finals return through several depth additions during the offseason, might not be content. Boston has lost its last three consecutive games and without defensive leaders Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, the Celtics have come face-to-face with arguably their most severe cold streak.
Jeff McNeil Signs Contract Extension with Mets
The New York Mets signed Jeff McNeil to a contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The new contract is for four years and $50 million. New York and owner Steve Cohen have not been shy about spending money this season, and McNeil is just the latest beneficiary of Cohen’s deep pockets. The Mets value that McNeil can play quite a few different positions, allowing the team to have an easier time regarding roster construction.
After Signing Extension, ‘Money Can’t Change’ Red Sox Star Rafael Devers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rafael Devers will sure see his bank account grow after signing a massive 10-year extension worth a reported $313.5 million with the Boston Red Sox earlier this month. So, did Devers splurge on any big purchases to celebrate his new mega deal?. “Nothing,” Devers said last...
Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Gave This Advice To Brayan Bello
Brayan Bello is learning from one of the all-time greatest as he prepares for his first full season with the Red Sox. Bello effectively has been under the wing of legendary Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez since he joined the Red Sox organization as an international free agent in 2017. The 23-year-old and Martinez came together for a workout last month — something Bello called a “great experience” — and the session included words of wisdom from the Hall of Fame right-hander.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘Checked In On’ This Lefty Relief Pitcher
The Red Sox might not be done adding new players as the start of spring training nears. Boston has been busy of late, as it bolstered its outfield by signing Adam Duvall and addressed a need at shortstop through a trade for Adalberto Mondesi. Next up for Chaim Bloom and company could be Matt Moore, who the Red Sox have “checked in on,” per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘In Talks’ With Gold Glove-Winning Catcher
The Boston Red Sox could be in the market to further add to their depth behind the plate. After having already added catchers Jorge Alfaro — on a minor-league deal — and Caleb Hamilton, who was placed on waivers by the Minnesota Twins, Boston might not be done just yet. The Red Sox reportedly are “in talks” with free agent catcher Roberto Perez, who last played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
Bianca Smith, Katie Krall Leave Red Sox Organization
The Boston Red Sox became the first Major League Baseball organization with two women coaches on their staff in Bianca Smith and Katie Krall. Now both Krall and Smith have pursued other opportunities. The Red Sox on Friday announced their personnel in player development as well as their minor league...
Carter Verhaeghe Has Been Solid For Panthers Ahead Of Bruins Matchup
The Boston Bruins take to the ice in Sunrise, Florida as they face the Florida Panthers for the final time in the regular season this year. Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe has been leading the way for Florida this season, currently on a seven-game point streak. For more, check out the...
NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Alex Caruso On Trade Block; Could Celtics Be Fit?
With the Boston Celtics losers of three consecutive games, including a nail-bitter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night, perhaps it’s time for the front office to consider a few potential roster additions before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Boston has allowed over 110...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to make it seven straight wins when they play the Lightning on Thursday night. Boston is coming off a hard-fought win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, while Tampa Bay has lost two of its last three games. The Bruins are 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay this season...
