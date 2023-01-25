Starling Marte of the New York Mets may not be ready for Opening Day, Robert Sanchez of SNY.tv reports. Marte underwent core muscle surgery in early November, and his recovery is going slower than expected. Originally it was thought Marte would be ready for the opening of spring training, but that is not likely now. Most people will tell you that spring training is too long for batters. They only need 40-50 at-bats to be ready for the regular season, so Marte not being ready on day one of Spring Training, while concerning, doesn’t mean he won’t play Opening Day. However, if he’s not ready by the second week of March, then his availability for the opening of the season will be in question.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO