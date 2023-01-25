Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Jaylen Brown After Costly Missed Free Throws
Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown isn’t in an enviable position following Boston’s 120-117 overtime loss to the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night. Brown shrunk in the spotlight during the most critical juncture of the game, front-rimming not one, but two free throws with 7.6 seconds left that could have put the Celtics in front but ultimately delivered them a stinging defeat.
Lakers Star LeBron James Irritated After Missed Call Vs. Celtics
BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was apoplectic at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. James clearly was fouled on a game-winning layup attempt by Jayson Tatum with the game tied, but no whistle ever came for the four-time NBA champion. All of James’ emotions were mixed into one, running around the court pleading for a call before dropping to his knees in the painted area on the floor and letting his head hang.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Sly Remark On LeBron James No-Call
BOSTON — The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of Saturday’s game, but Celtics fans are glad for the miscue. Boston beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime to snap a three-game losing skid. But if the officials blew their whistle, the C’s would not have been that fortunate. The refs admitted after the game in the pool report they missed the foul call that would have sent James to the free-throw line.
NBA Crew Chief Explains Blown Call In Celtics-Lakers Game
BOSTON — It didn’t take long for the NBA to admit what many already knew in the moment in Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In a postgame pool report, crew chief Eric Lewis said the referees “missed” a foul call on Jayson Tatum when it seemed evident to the naked eye that he whacked LeBron James on the arm during a potential game-winning layup attempt at the end of regulation.
Paul Pierce Wears Unique Outfit To Celtics-Lakers Game
BOSTON — Paul Pierce typically arrives to marquee Celtics games to show his support for the team, and “The Truth” certainly made a fashion statement Saturday. Boston took on the Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime matchup, and there isn’t much else better in the NBA than the rivalry between two historic franchises.
Patrick Beverley Makes Insane Plea To Prevent Celtics-Lakers OT
Patrick Beverley is one of the most eccentric personalities in the league, and NBA fans were reminded of that Saturday night. LeBron James had a chance at a game-winning layup in the final seconds, but he was fouled by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the referees did not blow their whistles, and the game went into overtime.
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Plans To Bounce Back After Abysmal Moment
A short-term memory will serve Jaylen Brown well after the Boston Celtics fell in overtime to the New York Knicks, 120-117, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brown faltered severely in one of the biggest moments of the game, front-rimming two free throws with 7.6 seconds left in the extra frame that would have put the Celtics in front if he got both attempts to drop.
Celtics Odds: How Marcus Smart’s Injury Has Impacted Boston
The Boston Celtics have struggled to weather the storm that has become the absence of Marcus Smart. While Joe Mazzulla’s go-to guard has missed three consecutive games with a right ankle injury, the Celtics have failed to find their way back to the win column without him. Boston could top its season-high losing streak (three) on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Prior to tip off, Smart was ruled out, per team announcement.
It Had Been Quite Some Time Since Bruins, Celtics Lost On Same Day
The Bruins and the Celtics have been bringing the city of Boston a lot of success this season, but Thursday night they both lost for the first time in a long time. Jaylen Brown missed two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks that would have put them ahead had Brown drained both of them. Instead, the Knicks escaped with a 120-117 win at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis Felt Lakers Got ‘Cheated’ In Loss To Celtics
BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis saw what nearly everyone else did, except for the officials on the floor, at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. With the game tied, LeBron James was blatantly fouled on the forearm by Jayson Tatum during...
Concerns Raised After Rangers Did Not Wear Pride Night Jerseys
The Rangers did celebrate Pride Night by wearing their custom jerseys, and they did use rainbow stick tape during warmups Friday night. New York promoted them in ticket sales materials leading up to the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. “The Rangers promoted Pride Night to fans by saying players...
Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles
Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him out of the NFC Championship game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers have several injuries they are dealing with now, as Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have also missed practice time. Out of these three players, however, Mitchell seems to be the one most likely to miss the game. Samuel and McCaffrey did put in a full practice Friday, whereas Mitchell didn’t practice all week.
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Questionable for Thursday vs. Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the league’s injury report. Love was not on the injury report yesterday, which leaves slight concern for his availability this evening. He also dealt with some back issues last month that kept him sidelined for a pair of games, so this could be a recurring ailment. Keep an eye out for his status as we get closer to tip-off as the Cavaliers look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Has Support Of Brad Stevens Despite Recent Scrutiny
It’s been pretty much smooth sailing for Joe Mazzulla while leading the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this season. But with the Celtics stuck in a three-game losing streak as they host the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, the interim head coach has encountered speed bumps as of late.
Leafs' Matt Murray Missed Friday's Game Due to Injury
Matt Murray missed the game Friday for the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an injury, Mike Stephens of SINow.com reports. Murray took a shot up high during pregame warmups and was forced to miss the game. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury or if Murray will be available Sunday versus the Washington Capitals.
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams In Rivalry Game Vs. Lakers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without a key member of their starting unit when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on Saturday night. The Celtics announced two hours prior to tipoff that Robert Williams will sit out the rivalry contest due to a left ankle sprain. Williams was a late addition to the Celtics injury report Saturday and was initially listed as questionable.
Charlie McAvoy Ready To Play Following Nasty Hit Vs. Lightning
Charlie McAvoy is one lucky guy. To everyone’s surprise, the Bruins defenseman returned to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday shortly after slamming his shoulder into the boards on a big hit. Following their loss in Tampa, the Boston Bruins stay in Florida to face the...
Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
