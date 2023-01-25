ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player

Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose.  The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media.  Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.  According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.  Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE

