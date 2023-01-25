Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
One of the Vols’ top recruiting targets gives thoughts on Joey Halzle’s promotion to offensive coordinator
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Vols announced that quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle had been promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF). The move was expected — Halzle has been with Heupel since the mid-2000s when he was a quarterback...
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NFL conference championship preview: Mr. Irrelevant takes on MVP candidate; AFC title rematch in Kansas City
Championship Weekend is here, and it's going to be a big one. Four red-hot teams are vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard
Rueben Bain earns top player in Dade honor and Canes quarterback recruiting.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday
The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
