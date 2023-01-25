Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Missoula vs. Billings, They Might Be More Similar Than You Think
Obviously, if you've spent any time in Montana, you know that people love to point out the differences between Missoula and Billings. Most people would say the two cities couldn't be more different. And yes, there are very obvious differences. Missoula tends to have a wetter, PNW-like climate while Billings...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
NBCMontana
Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
NBCMontana
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
Rock and Romance: Papa Roach ‘Last Resort’ Montana Prize Pack
We are gearing up for the first big concert of 2023. The second leg of the "Rockzilla Tour" is making a stop in Missoula. Featuring Jacoby Shaddix and the gang from Papa Roach. Not to mention all the support from other great bands like Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate.
Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West
I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend
While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
Black bears, orphaned cubs being seen in Western Montana
The Missoula Bears Facebook page recently posted that there are several black bears and orphaned cubs in the Missoula area.
mtpr.org
Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits
Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow. The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations.
New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana
When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome
Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
NBCMontana
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale
One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1