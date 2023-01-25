ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West

I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend

While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits

Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow. The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana

When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
FRENCHTOWN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome

Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3 Missoula businesses close their doors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
