ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

NCRVDA roll into the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The NCRVDA Shows are the finest RV events in North Carolina. On Thursday we were joined by Jeff Haughton from NCRVDA to talk to us about the big upcoming show and the RV’s that will be on display. Now with five shows across the state, they continue to set attendance records each year, and provide RV enthusiasts the best dealers, brands and variety in the marketplace. The shows are designed for families and new or experienced RVers. You are greeted the minute you enter the shows and ensured that the event exceeds your expectations – offering you the most educational, least expensive, and best shopping experience you can have.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?

When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS To Change School Bus Stop Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) will have to walk farther to the bus stop starting next school year. The district announced Friday that it will implement a new Express Stops program for 11 magnet schools, drastically cutting the number of bus stops. CMS officials say each bus will only stop once. The idea is to reduce drive time and get students to those schools faster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar

Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits

If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County

Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy