sweetwaternow.com
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born December 14, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ron Riddle and Becky S. Drenon. Mrs. Cantrell attended schools in...
Thomas Arthur Colson (October 3, 1941 – January 9, 2023)
Thomas Arthur Colson, 81, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away January 9, 2023, at West Cheyenne Regional Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tom was born October 3, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clay and Mary Colson. Tom joined his older brother Bill on the Colson ranch near Dubois, Idaho. His younger brother Jerry joined “the boys” three years later.
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges
SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)
Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
Tigers, Wolves Compete at Weber State Invite
OGDEN, UT — Rock Springs and Green River indoor track and field teams headed out of the state for a weekend competition at the Weber State Invite in Utah. Rock Springs’ Maddix Holmes leaped into a first place finish in the pole vault. Other strong finishes for the Tigers were Ben Fowler, who took eighth in the 200 meter run and Chandler Smith who landed a seventh place finish in the high jump. The 4×400 relay team took a sixth place finish as well.
Jeanette Davis (March 4, 1955 – January 29, 2023)
Jeanette Davis, 67, passed away January 29, 2023 at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY. She was born on March 4, 1955 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the daughter of William (Bill) Henderson and Gloria Henderson(Welch). She graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, NV with the class of 1973.
University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Fletcher, Dalton and Smith Win Ron Thon Tournament
RIVERTON —The state’s toughest high school wrestling tournament of the regular season was held in Riverton this weekend at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Rock Springs and Green River made up two of the 37 teams in attendance, with both schools seeing success. Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher won...
Research on Old West Revolver Determines It Was Used Extensively
GREEN RIVER — A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use. Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
Birth Announcements: Rorie Kay French
Rorie Kay French was born Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:32 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rorie was welcomed into the world by her proud parents Shelby McCoy and Ryan French, and proud big sister Bexlee. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 31
DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes...
