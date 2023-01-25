OGDEN, UT — Rock Springs and Green River indoor track and field teams headed out of the state for a weekend competition at the Weber State Invite in Utah. Rock Springs’ Maddix Holmes leaped into a first place finish in the pole vault. Other strong finishes for the Tigers were Ben Fowler, who took eighth in the 200 meter run and Chandler Smith who landed a seventh place finish in the high jump. The 4×400 relay team took a sixth place finish as well.

