Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania man accused of raping child, duct-taping her to punching bag
A Pennsylvania man is accused of strangling a 10-year-old girl, raping the child and then using duct tape to restrain her against a punching bag while he struck her, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lower Allen Township Police Department, Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 42, of Harrisburg,...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
WGAL
Three bodies found in backyard of home in York County
The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident." Investigators have set up tents outside...
abc27.com
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
abc27.com
Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
foxnebraska.com
Pennsylvania family found dead part of pre-planned double homicide-suicide, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a family found dead was part of a pre-planned double homicide-suicide. An adult woman and her parents were found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township on Wednesday. The York County Coroner said 26-year-old Morgan Daub died...
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers
A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
WGAL
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County
Police say a person was struck by a vehicle on Route 322 Friday night in Swatara Township. The pedestrian was hit just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mushroom Hill Road, according to police. They say the victim was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information on this incident...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster
(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
local21news.com
Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
Four Hospitalized Following Shooting At Lancaster Co. McDonald's
Four people were hospitalized and no one has been arrested following a shooting at a McDonald's near a Lancaster County high school, authorities say. The shooting happened after a fight at the Lancaster McDonald's at 525 North Franklin Street near McCaskey High School on Thursday, January, 26 around 9:20 p.m., Lancaster Bureau of police say.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
WGAL
Lancaster County family charged with selling drugs, neglecting animals
MANHEIM, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County family are accused of dealing marijuana and neglecting more than a dozen animals. Austin Breland, 21; Jordan Breland, 24; Scott Breland, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim, face various charges following a search warrant executed on Jan. 13.
abc27.com
York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
pahomepage.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
Comments / 1