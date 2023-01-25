ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

