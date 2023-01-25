Read full article on original website
Round Rock woman found not guilty in husband’s death
Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was "domestic in nature."
Grandmother shot while trying to look for suspects who robbed grandson, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A grandmother was shot while trying to look for the people that robbed her grandson at gunpoint Friday night on the city's southwest side, officials say. Just before midnight, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive for a reported shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
Second arrest made in murder of man who was 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man back in November who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach then dumped in a wooded area. Noel M. Dessell, 30, who turned herself into the San Antonio Police, was charged...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Family of man killed believes his death was unjustified
AUSTIN, Texas - Family, friends and community members gathered in North Austin to release balloons in memory of 42-year-old Marquis Demps. Demps was shot and killed outside an East Austin gas station on Jan. 21. His family believes his death was unjustified. "I love my son. My son was a...
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
Police: SWAT responding after woman won’t leave south Austin apartment
Police said a family violence call led to a SWAT situation Friday afternoon because a woman will not leave her south Austin apartment.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
fox7austin.com
Family mourn loss of man who was shot, killed at East Austin gas station
Family, friends and community members mourned the death of 42-year-old Marquis Demps who was shot outside of a gas station on Jan. 21. The store clerk accused of killing Demps is now behind bars charged with murder.
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
VIDEO RELEASED: 3 APD officers shot downtown shooting suspect
In an effort to maintain transparency and build trust with the Austin community, the Austin Police Department released several materials related to the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 15, according to a APD news release.
KVUE
Arrest made in deadly South Austin road rage shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane earlier this month. KVUE spoke with the victim's family.
KSAT 12
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after allegedly stealing teenager's car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding the person suspected of robbing a teenager's car at knifepoint. The robbery happened on Jan. 7 at Zip In Car Wash on Essex Street and South Hackberry Street. Police said the 17-year-old boy was washing his car when the suspect walked...
fox7austin.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting of Alex Gonzales Jr. will not be disciplined: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) on-duty officer and off-duty officer involved in the death of Alex Gonzales Jr. will not face any consequences. APD completed the administrative investigation, and Chief Joseph Chacon decided officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato will not be disciplined. The deadly police shooting...
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KSAT 12
Comal County deputies searching for two teens last seen leaving school Thursday
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for two teens last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, leaving the school on foot, deputies said.
