NOLA.com
Man and woman shot in Central City, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were shot in Central City by someone in a vehicle, New Orleans police said Saturday. The man, 18, and the woman, 22, were standing outside in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street on Friday at about 5 p.m. when a white pickup truck pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire. Both victims were hit in the leg. Their assailant fled up St. Andrew toward Simon Bolivar Avenue, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating a shooting in the 1800 block S. Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street. An 18-year-old male was grazed by a bullet to the leg. A 65-year-old woman hurt her ankle trying to get out of the way, but she was not shot. The call was...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
WDSU
Double shooting in Central City leaves 2 people injured
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on Friday evening. According to police, an 18-year-old was shot and another unknown victim was also injured on the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street around 5:02 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NOLA.com
Man injured in interstate shooting on I-10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A 21-year-old man was shot overnight on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said Friday. The injured man showed up at a hospital around 2 a.m. Friday, authorities said, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his knee. He told police he was driving in the eastbound lanes...
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
NOPD is searching for answers in Little Woods double shooting
Just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday (Jan.26), officers responded to the corner of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street.
Overnight shooting in the French Quarter
A man is hospitalized this morning after gunfire in the French Quarter. “Around 2:16 a.m., Eighth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 600 block of St. Louis Street…
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Garden District ID'd by coroner, along with 3 other recent murder victims
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified the man killed at the edge of the Lower Garden District and other three other recent murder victims. Andre Richard was fatally shot last week at Erato and Constance streets, authorities said. He was 39. A homeless man named Adonta Hardy, 29, is accused...
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
gentillymessenger.com
Man killed on Perlita Street identified; shooting death spurred standoff with SWAT team
The man killed Tuesday (Jan. 23) on Perlita Street in a shooting that brought a SWAT team into the Filmore neighborhood has been identified as Ferdinand Alexander, 51. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name Friday (Jan. 27) and confirmed that Alexander died of gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
A man was found dead in a mancave fire in New Orleans. Authorities say he was fatally shot.
A man found dead earlier this month after a fire in a so-called mancave was actually fatally shot, according to new information from authorities. Larry Williams was 64, the coroner said. His death has been reclassified as a homicide, New Orleans police said Thursday. Williams was found the night of...
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Teen arrested in shooting that left 15-year-old dead, 2 others injured, Bogalusa police say
Bogalusa police arrested a teen in last month's triple shooting at a birthday party that left a 15-year-old Bogalusa High School student dead and two other juveniles wounded, the department said. The suspect, who was not named due to his age, was booked on a count of second-degree murder, two...
Bogalusa police finds man shot in the head in apartment parking lot
The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Friday (Jan. 27) that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
