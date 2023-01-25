Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
NebraskaTV
Geneva man sentenced for meth charges after law enforcement find meth following crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Geneva man has been sentenced after state troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near Mead in September of 2021 and found methamphetamine on the ground. According to United States Attorney Steven Russell, Kurt Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court.
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man arrested on several charges
An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after homemade explosives found in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police have made an arrest after finding several homemade explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Spenser Speidell, 24, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
1011now.com
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies arrested an Omaha woman accused of stabbing a man in rural Lancaster County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched to the scene near N 112th and Branched Oak Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday. LSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a woman and man were struggling...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
iheart.com
More details released in Lincoln homemade bomb arrest
(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are released, and another arrest is made, in connection with homemade explosives being found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department says around 1:00 Wednesday morning, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. LPD says officer contacted the driver, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln, and spotted evidence of narcotics usage in plain view. Fossberg, who was not the owner of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces various charges
A Fremont man faces various charges from an incident Thursday night. At about 8:21 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 1100 block of North Garfield for a disturbance. During the investigation, Ryan D. Russell, 47, was uncooperative. He was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
WOWT
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
News Channel Nebraska
Schmaderer: Criminal activity by police 'can never be tolerated'
One of the state’s top law enforcement officials is denouncing the actions by five Memphis police officers charged with 2nd degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Police video of the beating was released Friday night, with graphic images showing the officers kicking and hitting Nichols with...
News Channel Nebraska
Omahan recovering after blind date assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee City man sentenced to probation
PAWNEE CITY – A Pawnee City man was sentenced to two years probation for theft, willful reckless driving and criminal trespass in what a sheriff's deputy described as a “run of many criminal offenses” on May 2. Kenneth Berry, 59, was apprehended while he slept in a...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
News Channel Nebraska
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
1011now.com
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
