ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEZ

The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.

A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country

Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy