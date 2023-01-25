Read full article on original website
The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.
A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
fox32chicago.com
'Typical Lori Lightfoot chicanery': Attacks on Chicago mayor intensify as early voting opens
CHICAGO - With early voting already underway in Chicago, challengers in the race for mayor are sharpening their attacks on the incumbent and on one another. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas demanded Mayor Lori Lighfoot release more information about her campaign's unethical effort to recruit students and teachers in Chicago's public schools.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Chicago Public Radio
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Tickets for Seal's Chicago performance go on sale
Tickets for global icon Seal's 30th anniversary North American tour went on sale on Friday, and he's making a stop in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023. Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit. The report was compiled by the lawn care...
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Chicago boosts safety precautions at Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend
CHICAGO - The Asia on Argyle corridor is welcoming everyone this weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The North Side parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue. There are activities scheduled all day. Security was re-evaluated after the mass shootings in...
Chicago to conduct annual citywide homeless count
The city of Chicago is preparing for its annual citywide homeless count. Nate Rodgers takes a look at how the census aims to improve services.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago chef Dominique Leach sets out to make BBQ more inclusive
Born and raised in Humboldt Park, chef and co-owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse is making strides in the BBQ community and giving back. She describes how she fought tooth and nail to break into the "BBQ boys club" and make her business successful.
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Study reveals 3 Chicago-area oil refineries are among the worst polluters in the country
Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to discuss a study done by the Environmental Integrity Project, which revealed BP Whiting in Indiana, ExxonMobil Joliet and Citgo in Lemont are dumping toxic chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
