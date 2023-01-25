ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

One rescued from fire in North Austin boarding house

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters rescued a person from a fire in North Austin Friday morning. The fire broke out in the garage of a boarding house in the 11100 block of Bending Bough around 8 a.m. Firefighters say one person was rescued from a window and was evaluated by...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Building damaged in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 dead after police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas - Three people are dead after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Milam County. The Milam County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was in pursuit of the vehicle, when it went off the road, crashed, and caught fire just before 4 p.m. on January 26. south of CR 337 on Hwy 36/US 190.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters conducting prescribed burn in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - If you see smoke in South Austin, it may be coming from a prescribed burn. The Austin Fire Department is conducting the prescribed burn near MoPac and SH 45 to help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL). On January 26 and 27, crews...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy