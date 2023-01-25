Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
KSAT 12
Comal County deputies searching for two teens last seen leaving school Thursday
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for two teens last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, leaving the school on foot, deputies said.
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
fox7austin.com
One rescued from fire in North Austin boarding house
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters rescued a person from a fire in North Austin Friday morning. The fire broke out in the garage of a boarding house in the 11100 block of Bending Bough around 8 a.m. Firefighters say one person was rescued from a window and was evaluated by...
Round Rock woman found not guilty in husband’s death
Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was "domestic in nature."
fox44news.com
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
fox7austin.com
Volunteers hit Austin-Travis County streets for first in-person homeless count in 2 years
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in two years, volunteers hit the streets of Austin to count as many people as possible who are living without shelter. "Thank you for having the soul to care about our neighbors," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. In the dark, cold, rain, hundreds...
VIDEO RELEASED: 3 APD officers shot downtown shooting suspect
In an effort to maintain transparency and build trust with the Austin community, the Austin Police Department released several materials related to the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 15, according to a APD news release.
Police: SWAT responding after woman won’t leave south Austin apartment
Police said a family violence call led to a SWAT situation Friday afternoon because a woman will not leave her south Austin apartment.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
fox7austin.com
3 dead after police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas - Three people are dead after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Milam County. The Milam County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was in pursuit of the vehicle, when it went off the road, crashed, and caught fire just before 4 p.m. on January 26. south of CR 337 on Hwy 36/US 190.
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters conducting prescribed burn in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - If you see smoke in South Austin, it may be coming from a prescribed burn. The Austin Fire Department is conducting the prescribed burn near MoPac and SH 45 to help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL). On January 26 and 27, crews...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Sheriff’s Office burning through overtime early in fiscal year
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is almost over its overtime budgets, despite the county only being about a third of the way through the 2022-23 fiscal year. Sheriff Calvin Boyd addressed overage concerns during the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Boyd told commissioners the overtime budget issue...
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
