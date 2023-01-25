Read full article on original website
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger
MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Republican presidential debate; city could be in running
MILWAUKEE - "The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin" is a phrase voters in the battleground state often hear. Before hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention, where the party will officially nominate its presidential pick, Milwaukee could be in the running to host a Republican presidential debate. Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
WISRED Initiative shows the reality that there are many like-minded people in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha School Board, the Arrowhead School Board and the Muskego-Norway School Board have all approved guidance that requires parental permission before a student can change their name and pronouns at school. All three of these boards have a majority of WISRED initiative members who were elected this past spring.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Evers wants to make hiring retired teachers easier
MILWAUKEE — During his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see Wisconsin help its students get caught up and see them “achieve at their highest potential.”. One of the things he proposed was putting $20 million toward improving literacy rates across the...
CBS 58
MU Law Poll looks at potential 2024 presidential matchups
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest Marquette University (MU) Law School Poll released on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, looks toward potential 2024 presidential matchups. The Republican nominee will be chosen right here in Milwaukee as the host city of the Republican National Convention. Whoever that nominee is will have an...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video
WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges working 'diligently' to clear 1,500+ backlogged felony cases in timely manner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are currently almost 1,600 felony cases backlogged in Milwaukee County's criminal justice system, delayed for various reasons. On Thursday morning during a Public Safety and Health Committee meeting at City Hall, multiple judges on the county's circuit court addressed concerns over the backlog. "I can't...
MKE's presiding judge: Why courts are tied when it comes to reckless driving
If you get a traffic ticket in Milwaukee, you are likely heading to municipal court. There is now a new leader of the city courts, Presiding Judge Phil Chavez.
CBS 58
Milwaukee leaders speak out as public awaits release of Tyre Nichols footage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders released a statement Friday, Jan. 27 as the public awaits the release of video from Tyre Nichols' arrest in Memphis. It comes after five former Memphis officers were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges Thursday in the death of Nichols. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson,...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
spectrumnews1.com
Washington Co. spending $6.7 million to incentivize more affordable homebuilding
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — Washington County is taking a new approach to make sure there are more affordable homes available to their residents and people who work in the community. The county is launching a program called Next Generation Housing. The county will spend $6.75 million to incentivize builders...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
CBS 58
Milwaukee city leaders hear concerns about loss of labor & delivery resources on near south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Coalition to Save St. Francis is asking Milwaukee leaders to help re-open the labor and delivery unit after it closed on short notice in December 2022. Healthcare workers spoke passionately about problems plaguing Ascension's St. Francis Hospital on Milwaukee's south side during the city's Public...
Gov. Evers' $270 million idea to improve youth mental health
The first two rounds of funding through the "Get Kids Ahead" initiative helped rural Kewaskum Schools receive $68,000.
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
