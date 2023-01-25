ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger

MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Republican presidential debate; city could be in running

MILWAUKEE - "The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin" is a phrase voters in the battleground state often hear. Before hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention, where the party will officially nominate its presidential pick, Milwaukee could be in the running to host a Republican presidential debate. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers wants to make hiring retired teachers easier

MILWAUKEE — During his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see Wisconsin help its students get caught up and see them “achieve at their highest potential.”. One of the things he proposed was putting $20 million toward improving literacy rates across the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

MU Law Poll looks at potential 2024 presidential matchups

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest Marquette University (MU) Law School Poll released on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, looks toward potential 2024 presidential matchups. The Republican nominee will be chosen right here in Milwaukee as the host city of the Republican National Convention. Whoever that nominee is will have an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video

WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
MEMPHIS, TN
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE

