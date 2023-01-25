ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ObOd_0kRMeDtd00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities have seen a 97% decline in illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela since Mexico began accepting those expelled under a pandemic-era order, the Biden administration said Wednesday.

The announcement came one day after Texas and 19 other Republican-led states sued to stop widescale humanitarian parole for citizens of those four countries who apply online, fly to the United States and find a financial sponsor.

The administration said Jan. 5 that it would admit up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela for two years with authorization to work. At the same time, Mexico agreed to take back the same amount from those countries who enter the U.S. illegally and are expelled under Title 42, which denies them rights to seek asylum, with the stated goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Border crossings by migrants from those four nations had risen sharply, with no easy way to quickly return them to their home countries.

“These expanded border enforcement measures are working,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “It is incomprehensible that some states who stand to benefit from these highly effective enforcement measures are seeking to block them and cause more irregular migration at our southern border.”

U.S. authorities stopped migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela an average of 115 times a day along the Mexican border during a seven-day period that ended Tuesday, down from a daily average of 3,367 during the week that ended Dec. 11.

The Texas-led lawsuit seeks to stop large-scale humanitarian parole for those four countries, which may total 360,000 people a year. It has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton in Corpus Christi, an appointee of Donald Trump who has ruled against President Joe Biden on who to prioritize for deportation.

"This unlawful amnesty program, which will invite hundreds of thousands of aliens into the U.S. every year, will only make this immigration crisis drastically worse," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a news release.

By law, Homeland Security may parole migrants into the United States “only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

So far, 1,700 Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians have reached the United States on humanitarian parole under the policy changes announced this month, and thousands more from those three countries have been approved, administration officials told reporters on a conference call on condition of anonymity. The number of Venezuelans was not immediately available.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico Foreign Relations Department's director of North American affairs, echoed Mayorkas’ comments that the recent changes are a success.

"The measures announced by the United States have begun delivering important results with the twin objectives of opening avenues to regular migration and also considerably reducing risks associated with irregular migration flows," he wrote Tuesday in Mexico's Excelsior newspaper.

A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals in December led to the highest number of illegal crossings recorded during any month of Biden's presidency, the administration reported last week. Authorities stopped migrants 251,487 times along the Mexican border in December, up 7% from November and up 40% from the same period a year earlier.

Homeland Security said Wednesday that January numbers were “on track” to be the lowest since February 2021, Biden's first full month in office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Providence Journal

Opinion: Greater public acceptance of immigrants benefits everyone

Matt Guardino is an associate professor of political science at Providence College. As the nation confronts seemingly intractable debates over immigration policy, now is a good time to reflect on a critical advance for immigrant rights that will take effect in Rhode Island next summer. In approving legislation enabling undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, state legislators and Gov. Dan McKee have cleared a path toward long-overdue economic integration and social acceptance. My research with collaborators from...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia's troubled democracy

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Tunisia’s president and its shaky, decade-long experiment with democracy are facing an important test Sunday as voters cast ballots in the second round of parliamentary elections. Turnout was just 11% in the first round of voting last month, as many disaffected Tunisians...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China announces resumption of visas for Japanese

TOKYO — (AP) — China announced it was resuming issuing visas for Japanese travelers beginning Sunday, ending its nearly three-week suspension in an apparent protest of Tokyo's tougher COVID-19 entry requirements for tourists from China. The decision was announced in a statement posted on the Chinese Embassy's website.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Turkey issues travel warning to Europe following protests

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey issued a travel warning late Saturday for its citizens living in or planning on going to European countries, citing Islamophobia and anti-Turkish demonstrations. The warning comes after last weekend's protests in Sweden where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
227K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy