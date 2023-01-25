Auburn spent most of the second half chipping away at a West Virginia lead which grew as big as 17 points and the Tigers got themselves in position to tie the game in the final minute of their trip to Morgantown during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. But the visitors saw two 3-pointers miss the mark in the final 21 seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to finish off an 80-77 victory.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO