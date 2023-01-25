ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Three more counties eligible for FEMA assistance from Jan. 12 storms

Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for federal assistance after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Individuals and households in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Shelby Baptist Association hosts disaster relief training for volunteers

The Shelby Baptist Association will host a disaster relief training until Saturday as at least 40 people are registered for the training sessions. Alabama Baptist Convention Disaster Relief deploys thousands of volunteers to help those in need across Alabama and beyond. "If you've got a passion, there is a way...
SHELBY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Riverchase Galleria out as possible location for Hoover medical facility

With a population of 93-thousand people, Hoover ranks as the sixth largest city in Alabama. It's a major reason for city leaders to push building its first hospital. City of Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice believes Hoover needs some kind of medical faculty to better serve the city now and in the future.
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

ADEM reports most smoke from landfill fire has been contained

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) released a new update Friday on its handling of the landfill fire in St. Clair County. The agency reported 75 percent of the smoke has now been contained with a small amount of the smoke still showing. ADEM said it has had eight...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry through tomorrow

COLD START: Temperatures are in the 20s over North Alabama early this morning, with low to mid 30s over the southern counties with a clear sky. Expect a good supply of sunshine today with highs in the 50s and 60s right at average values for January 27. Birmingham’s average high today is 55. The weather will stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky; seasonal temperatures continue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Some sun today, rain returns Sunday

COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high today in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Four Illinois men arrested for burglary at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Four Illinois men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a store inside the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the Belk store. Police said responding officers found forced entry to the building and determined a large amount of merchandise had been stolen by a group of suspects who used tools to help them break into the business.
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a man in Coosa County the day before. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old William Michael Smith was charged with the attempted murder of 33-year-old Corey Thomas Kilpatrick. The sheriff's office said...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Comeback falls short as No. 15 Auburn loses to West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Auburn spent most of the second half chipping away at a West Virginia lead which grew as big as 17 points and the Tigers got themselves in position to tie the game in the final minute of their trip to Morgantown during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. But the visitors saw two 3-pointers miss the mark in the final 21 seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to finish off an 80-77 victory.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ABC 33/40 News

Auburn holds off Kentucky for second consecutive SEC win

Aicha Coulibaly scored 20 points, Sania Wells added a season-high 16, and Auburn never trailed in the second half while holding off a hard-charging Kentucky for a 71-68 win Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Auburn (12-8, 2-6 SEC) took a nine-point lead to the fourth quarter, but quickly saw Kentucky...
AUBURN, AL

