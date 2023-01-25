Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Three more counties eligible for FEMA assistance from Jan. 12 storms
Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for federal assistance after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Individuals and households in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which...
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby Baptist Association hosts disaster relief training for volunteers
The Shelby Baptist Association will host a disaster relief training until Saturday as at least 40 people are registered for the training sessions. Alabama Baptist Convention Disaster Relief deploys thousands of volunteers to help those in need across Alabama and beyond. "If you've got a passion, there is a way...
ABC 33/40 News
Riverchase Galleria out as possible location for Hoover medical facility
With a population of 93-thousand people, Hoover ranks as the sixth largest city in Alabama. It's a major reason for city leaders to push building its first hospital. City of Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice believes Hoover needs some kind of medical faculty to better serve the city now and in the future.
ABC 33/40 News
Pilot transported to hospital after plane crash near Highway 280 in Talladega County
One person was injured after a twin-engine plane crashed near Highway 280 in a field near the area of Meadow Farm Lane. Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips said one person was transported to UAB Trauma for evaluation and treatment. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred around 5:40...
ABC 33/40 News
Abandoned waste disposal site has thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals in St. Clair Co.
St. Clair Co., Ala. (WBMA) — Another environmental mess, just a mile from the Moody landfill fire, has been discovered. Now, there are concerns about a potentially dangerous situation. Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc. has not been in business for sometime. Its owner died in 2013 but the...
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM reports most smoke from landfill fire has been contained
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) released a new update Friday on its handling of the landfill fire in St. Clair County. The agency reported 75 percent of the smoke has now been contained with a small amount of the smoke still showing. ADEM said it has had eight...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry through tomorrow
COLD START: Temperatures are in the 20s over North Alabama early this morning, with low to mid 30s over the southern counties with a clear sky. Expect a good supply of sunshine today with highs in the 50s and 60s right at average values for January 27. Birmingham’s average high today is 55. The weather will stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky; seasonal temperatures continue.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Some sun today, rain returns Sunday
COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high today in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
ABC 33/40 News
Graphic video shows Memphis police kick, beat Tyre Nichols; nationwide protests underway
WASHINGTON (TND) — Demonstrations and protests are taking place across the country after the Memphis Police Department released video of the deadly beating and arrest of an unarmed Black man Friday. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and aggravated assault...
ABC 33/40 News
Four Illinois men arrested for burglary at Riverchase Galleria
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Four Illinois men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a store inside the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the Belk store. Police said responding officers found forced entry to the building and determined a large amount of merchandise had been stolen by a group of suspects who used tools to help them break into the business.
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a man in Coosa County the day before. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old William Michael Smith was charged with the attempted murder of 33-year-old Corey Thomas Kilpatrick. The sheriff's office said...
ABC 33/40 News
Comeback falls short as No. 15 Auburn loses to West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Auburn spent most of the second half chipping away at a West Virginia lead which grew as big as 17 points and the Tigers got themselves in position to tie the game in the final minute of their trip to Morgantown during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. But the visitors saw two 3-pointers miss the mark in the final 21 seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to finish off an 80-77 victory.
ABC 33/40 News
Auburn holds off Kentucky for second consecutive SEC win
Aicha Coulibaly scored 20 points, Sania Wells added a season-high 16, and Auburn never trailed in the second half while holding off a hard-charging Kentucky for a 71-68 win Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Auburn (12-8, 2-6 SEC) took a nine-point lead to the fourth quarter, but quickly saw Kentucky...
Comments / 0