Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
'He had some demons;' Student talks exclusively about troubled teacher 'Mr. K'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local student, concerned for his teachers, is exclusively telling CBS12 News there were some signs things weren't right at home. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing felony weapons charges and was arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school. CBS12 News has...
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
Spotlight on Business: Life Imaging FLA
West Palm Beach, FL — Life Imaging FLA provides early detection for heart disease and cancer through low dose CT scans. This preventative screening has saved thousands of lives. The simple procedure takes 5 minutes and has same day results. You can get a free heart scan from your cell dial #250 and say the keyword Free Heart Scan.
Rollover crash causing traffic slowdowns on Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash is causing delays in Palm Beach Gardens. The crash occurred Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Hill Drive and Northlake Boulevard. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown via trauma hawk to...
Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival kicks off in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An international film festival kicks off at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Thursday. It's the inaugural year for the Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival. It features nearly 100 films, from short films to documentaries, to be screened at...
South Florida teachers participate in underwater robotics demonstration at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FAU Lab Schools partnered with Florida Power & Light Company to host an underwater robotics teacher training on Friday. Teachers from South Florida received a firsthand look at remotely operated vehicles. Video shows the demonstration of underwater robotics in a large inflatable pool.
Kijana Heroes: Colorful posters inspire learning during Black History Month
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Black History Month kicks off next week. And as part of the celebration, a foundation is distributing colorful posters for free. A batch of newly-designed posters from the Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative arrived at the Riviera Beach Library this week. The posers, designed by...
City of Greenacres launches Property Enhancement Grant Program
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres has launched a new program. The city's Property Enhancement Grant Program is intended to engage and encourage property owners and businesses to maintain the value of their property by renovating and rehabilitating the physical appearance. Applicants may be awarded up to...
West Palm Beach Mayor delivers 'State of the City' address
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mayor of West Palm Beach delivered the annual State of the City Address on Friday. Mayor Keith A. James spoke during the January installment of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches’ monthly breakfast series. Mayor James touted the approval...
CBS12 News Athlete of the Week- Lake Worth High School's Hedrens Barthelus
LAKE WORTH, FLA. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth High School boys basketball team is one of the best teams in Palm Beach County so far this season, thanks in part to a break out star. Hedrens Barthelus had a limited role in last year‘s run to the State Semi Finals, but this year‘s major role could be a big reason why the Trojans go all the way this time. Barthelus is our CBS12 News Athlete of the Week.
'Fashion funds the cure,' raises money for pediatric cancer, connects kids to mentors
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is gearing up for a fundraising fashion show in Wellington this weekend. Fashion Funds the Cure is a chance for kids battling cancer to live out their high-fashion dreams. The events not only raise money for pediatric cancer research...
