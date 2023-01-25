ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
Spotlight on Business: Life Imaging FLA

West Palm Beach, FL — Life Imaging FLA provides early detection for heart disease and cancer through low dose CT scans. This preventative screening has saved thousands of lives. The simple procedure takes 5 minutes and has same day results. You can get a free heart scan from your cell dial #250 and say the keyword Free Heart Scan.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
City of Greenacres launches Property Enhancement Grant Program

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres has launched a new program. The city's Property Enhancement Grant Program is intended to engage and encourage property owners and businesses to maintain the value of their property by renovating and rehabilitating the physical appearance. Applicants may be awarded up to...
GREENACRES, FL
West Palm Beach Mayor delivers 'State of the City' address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mayor of West Palm Beach delivered the annual State of the City Address on Friday. Mayor Keith A. James spoke during the January installment of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches’ monthly breakfast series. Mayor James touted the approval...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS12 News Athlete of the Week- Lake Worth High School's Hedrens Barthelus

LAKE WORTH, FLA. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth High School boys basketball team is one of the best teams in Palm Beach County so far this season, thanks in part to a break out star. Hedrens Barthelus had a limited role in last year‘s run to the State Semi Finals, but this year‘s major role could be a big reason why the Trojans go all the way this time. Barthelus is our CBS12 News Athlete of the Week.
LAKE WORTH, FL

