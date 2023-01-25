ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Mistrial declared in case of I-95 Nash County deputy shooting

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirms a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Jarred Ford was on trial for a 2021 shootout involving deputies William Toney and Shelby Smith.

TRIAL COVERAGE | Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

Ford was representing himself in the trial. He faced several charges including attempted murder of both deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the jury could not come to a unanimous decision in the case. When polled by the judge, the jury was split 11 to one. While 11 of the jurors were set on finding Ford guilty on all four charges, the 12th juror could not be swayed from not guilty on all four counts.

PREVIOUS | 2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges

NCSO reported the state prosecutor asked the charges to be reinstated. Charges may be pending further action by the state.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 4, 2021, Smith pulled over Ford for a traffic violation on Interstate 95. She called Toney, her partner, for backup. As the deputies attempted to detain Ford while they searched his car, they claim the defendant became uncooperative and began to resist.

RELATED | Florida man who shot at Nash County deputies gets 10 years in prison

As the three struggled, the deputies testified in court Ford pulled a gun from his waistband and began to fire at the deputies. Toney testified he was shot four times in both arms and the hip. Smith was uninjured. Dash cam video showed her fire her weapon back at Ford while and Toney sough cover behind a patrol vehicle.

