Kevin Bacon Sparks Joy With Another Video Singing With His Goats

Kevin Bacon followers, rejoice—the goats are back!
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Anne Hathaway Is Going Viral on TikTok for Her Night Out Dance Moves

If you're in the market for a new dancing partner, Anne Hathaway may be your girl.
Randy Gonzalez, Dad From Viral TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35

Randy Gonzalez, dad from father-son TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died. The internet personality was 35.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Ford Recalls Over 400 Thousand Vehicles—Find Out if Your Car Is Affected

Ford owners, beware—the company has issued another safety recall over a hefty number of vehicles.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Gabrielle Union Stuns in Sheer Ruffled Robe Dress

Gabrielle Union never disappoints when it comes to her fashion choices.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Brendan McLoughlin in Beachy Snaps

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating another year of marital bliss.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit

Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Traumatic Experience in Candid Video

Gabrielle Union is sharing her truth with the hope of inspiring others.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered.
Student charged with bringing knife to Alcovy High School

COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
COVINGTON, GA
Grant funding for Newton County youth facility in question

COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time. District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.  A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2023:. • Kiana Fiona Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Drive, Covington; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

