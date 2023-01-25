The Jets have found their new offensive coordinator – and that is going to lead to speculation about who their new quarterback will be. The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett to run their offense, and he has one connection that is going to drive plenty of speculation. Hackett was the Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-21 and worked closely with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who may hit the trade block this offseason. If the Jets do pursue Rodgers, Hackett could be part of attracting him to Gang Green. Hackett is coming off of a disastrous 15-game stint as the Broncos head coach. He was fired...

2 DAYS AGO