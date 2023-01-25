Read full article on original website
SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show
Saturday Night Live addressed the killing of Tyre Nichols in a rare serious moment for the sketch show.Earlier this week, the unarmed 29-year-old died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, who have all been charged with second-degree murder.In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by the officers, who are later seen bragging about the arrest.You can follow live updates following the video’s release here.On Saturday (29 January), SNL kicked off with a sketch showing cast member Mikey Day playing American lawyer Merrick Garland to discuss a matter of subjects.These included the “classified papers” that were found...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
KGO
'Hello, New...toys': Fisher-Price releases 'Seinfeld' Little People collector set for adults
PHILADELPHIA -- Put on your best puffy shirt. Bring out that piece of cake you've been saving since King Edward VIII's wedding. And tell your kids Soda and Seven that there's big news!. Fisher-Price has introduced a new set of its popular Little People toys - and it's not even...
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana review – bold, funny and gloriously flawed voices of New York
The apartment building provides an arresting riposte to the perception that urban living grows ever more atomised, not least in New York City. It also makes an irresistible backdrop for fiction writers and Sidik Fofana’s bravura debut, Stories from the Tenants Downstairs, shows just why that might be. Comprising...
‘Nepo babies’ claim their parentage is overblown. Truth is, they’re helped all the way | Martha Gill
From Kaia Gerber to Lily-Rose Depp, celebrity offspring are making a mockery of meritocracy
