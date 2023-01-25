Q: Can you cover the "ins and outs" of energy credits for individuals, especially those related to personal residences?— S.L., email This is a very timely question, S.L., because there have been several recent adjustments to these credits in name, type and amount. The most recent change was part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA 2022) passed in August. ...

