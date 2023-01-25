ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
South Bend Tribune

Inflation Reduction Act changes credits, expenditures and limitations to energy credits

Q: Can you cover the "ins and outs" of energy credits for individuals, especially those related to personal residences?— S.L., email This is a very timely question, S.L., because there have been several recent adjustments to these credits in name, type and amount. The most recent change was part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA 2022) passed in August. ...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy