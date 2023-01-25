For tickets to featured shows in February, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469). 10AM & 1PM Sat., Feb. 4 Theater: North Central College presents TheatreWorksUSA’s “The Magic School Bus – Lost in the Solar System” at 10AM and 1PM in Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic. Music and lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson and Book by Marshall Pailet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO