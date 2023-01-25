EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department. At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO