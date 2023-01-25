Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested after holding ex-girlfriend captive
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he held his ex-girlfriend captive in her apartment and hit her with a loaded gun. Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony; unlawful restraint, a class 3 felony; aggravated battery, a class 3 felony; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal damage to property, a class A misdemeanor.
Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
KWQC
KBUR
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested after domestic dispute, shots fired in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Rock Island Police Department, one person was arrested following a domestic dispute and shots fired incident. In a media release, police said that on Wednesday at around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street regarding a domestic dispute.
KWQC
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
KBUR
Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver
Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Daizahna Brazier, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police for for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Brazier is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds with black...
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
WQAD
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Chaz Patty, 29 is wanted by Davenport police for theft and interference with official acts. He is also wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation and absence from custody. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities,...
Central Illinois Proud
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member
A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
25newsnow.com
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 3 men who collected on stolen lottery tickets
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking the public to help identify three men they say collected winnings from stolen lottery tickets. According to police, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 multiple scratch-off lottery tickets were taken from a convenience store in Davenport. Three men collected the winnings from the...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents and evidence Derik Ashley Otero, 35, was found by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine after responding to a report of a wanted person in possession of a firearm in an Oxford home.
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
