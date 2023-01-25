Things remain upbeat for the Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team while for the men, the downbeat continues. The Lady Phoenix avenged one of their two Horizon League losses by beating rival Milwaukee 58-40 at the Kress Center Thursday night. It was another stellar defensive performance as Green Bay forced 28 turnovers, held the Panthers to 30% shooting and gave up just six points in the fourth quarter while putting up 18 themselves to put the game away. Bailey Butler led the way with a fine all around game, scoring 15 points and topping GB with 6 assists, five rebounds and four steals. Jenna Guyer chipped in with 12 points off the bench, getting extended minutes with Julia Hartwig the latest player to get sidelined with injury. That’s been the story all season for the Phoenix (16-4, 9-2). They lost Brooklyn Blackburn to injury after seven games which is when Hailey Oskey decided to leave the program. Last week, Maddy Schreiber went down with an injury but reserve players like Guyer and Callie Genke have risen to the challenge, Genke finished with 10 points. GB remains in a three way tie for the Horizon League lead with Cleveland State and Youngstown State. They’ll host IUPUI on Monday night.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO