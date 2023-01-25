Read full article on original website
Related
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
WFMJ.com
Walmart raises average hourly wage to $17.50
The largest employer in the United States is raising wages for its workers. A company announcement was made Tuesday about the move to raise Walmart associates' average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart's new minimum wage is $14, up from $12. That's about a 17% jump according to CNBC.
drugstorenews.com
Walmart to raise wages, offer other incentives for associates
Walmart's U.S.-based associates learned good news from John Furner, president and CEO. The company is investing in their future with four initiatives. Furner said, "At Walmart, we know our people make the difference. That’s never been more true than today – your talent and dedication to your customers is helping them live better lives every day. And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you – our store associates – through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. Today, I’m happy to share our latest steps to shape jobs at Walmart – four new ways we’re investing in you."
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees
Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
No Details on How Many Jobs Hanesbrands Is Cutting
Hanesbrands said it is cutting back on payroll amid fiscal challenges and falling sales. “We continue to operate in a very challenging environment, and we must focus on controlling costs as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” Kirk Savile, senior vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Hanesbrands, told Sourcing Journal. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our company. These are valued associates, and we thank them for their many contributions to Hanesbrands.” The Hanes, Champion, Bali and Playtex owner declined to specify how many jobs would be impacted by the...
Bankruptcy Boom Ahead? What to Watch Early in 2023
The bankruptcy blues are coming for retail. After Bed Bath & Beyond warned it might have no other option but to file for bankruptcy, the home goods chain has sparked a flurry of interest and activity this month, with Authentic Brands Group this week surfacing as a possible contender, though a spokeswoman for the Reebok owner declined to comment on reports of the company’s rumored interest “at this time.” Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond suggests it could end up finding a buyer or winding up with a fairly tidy, pre-pack Chapter 11 bankruptcy in which creditors, the debtor and the buyer...
After posting 2022 profits of $5.8 billion, 3M to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide
Minnesota-based company 3M says it will cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide due to slowing sales, despite posting just under $5.8 billion profit in 2022. The announcement was made during the company's fourth-quarter and full-year report, during which Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said that the "macroeconomic challenges" that impacted its 2022 sales will persist in 2023.
nexttv.com
Charter Q4 Earnings Fall Despite Gain of 92,000 Internet Subscribers
Charter Communications reported lower fourth-quarter earnings as it added more residential internet customers than expected while pay TV cord-cutting increased. Charter lost 145,000 video customers in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 14.5 million residential video customers. A year ago, Charter lost 71,000 video customers in the fourth quarter. Video...
freightwaves.com
Walmart expands in-house driver hiring, training program
Walmart Inc. said it has expanded its in-house driver training program to include associates located within a 50-mile radius of an office where transport workers are hired. The expanded initiative comes nine months after the retail behemoth (NYSE: WMT) launched a program allowing its supply chain employees to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses. Since the program began, 56 workers have been trained, obtained CDLs and are behind the wheel of Walmart trucks, the company said Wednesday.
Hasbro to cut 1,000 full-time jobs globally in 2023
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Thursday it would eliminate about 1,000 positions from its global workforce this year, or about 15% of full-time employees, as the toymaker looks to cut costs in a tough macroeconomic backdrop.
Microsoft puts out gloomy guidance on revenue in another sign of pain for techs
The tech giant cut its outlook across its business, personal computing, and cloud divisions as customers tighten their belts.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond looks for capital infusion, buyer ahead of likely bankruptcy filing
Bed Bath & Beyond has been in discussions with lenders as it tries to nail down financing that would keep it afloat during a likely bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is also running a sale process in hopes of selling its home goods chain...
retailleader.com
Inside Retail: State of the Industry Quarterly Report: A Deep Dive Into the Stories That Shaped Q4 2022
(Download a PDF version of this month's report at the bottom of the article.) In many ways, 2022 was a return to normalcy for the retail industry after 1.5 years of high-flying growth. Consumers came back down from the financial highs of the pandemic period, and by the time we reached the fourth quarter, months of inflation and high costs began to wear on them. Heading into this quarter, many questioned how the retail industry would fare during the holiday season with higher prices and higher levels of inventory coupled with a less interested buyer. Ultimately, retail demand was down through the first few weeks of December within general merchandise, while grocery was able to capture consumers’ attention with holiday gatherings back in full force.
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi permitted to pay $10M in staff bonuses in spite of bankruptcy
Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi has been granted court permission to pay nearly $10 million in staff bonuses, according to a filing dated Jan. 27. The filing does not use the word “bonus” itself. Instead, it refers to an employee retention program and describes additional payments on top of base salaries.
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Results: Kimberly-Clark CEO says ‘mind-blowing’ news in the ‘poop’ category is coming in the second half
Kimberly-Clark Inc. stock fell 3% Wednesday after the consumer goods company disappointed investors with its guidance for 2023, and not even the promise of “mind-blowing” news in the “poop” category in the second half could stem the losses. Chief Executive Michael Hsu referenced the exciting news...
Comments / 0