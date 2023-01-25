(Download a PDF version of this month's report at the bottom of the article.) In many ways, 2022 was a return to normalcy for the retail industry after 1.5 years of high-flying growth. Consumers came back down from the financial highs of the pandemic period, and by the time we reached the fourth quarter, months of inflation and high costs began to wear on them. Heading into this quarter, many questioned how the retail industry would fare during the holiday season with higher prices and higher levels of inventory coupled with a less interested buyer. Ultimately, retail demand was down through the first few weeks of December within general merchandise, while grocery was able to capture consumers’ attention with holiday gatherings back in full force.

3 DAYS AGO