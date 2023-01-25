Murdaugh openers paint different, but graphic pictures of night of killings

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
Jury views footage Alex Murdaugh's crime scene interview
More first-responder testimony Friday and a crime-scene interview with Alex Murdaugh himself was shown to jurors in the former kingpin lawyer’s double-murder trial at Walterboro.
live5news.com
Here’s what happened during the first week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The first week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday after a three-day jury selection, fiery opening statements and first responders detailing their response on the night his wife and son were killed. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder and two...
abcnews4.com
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. animal shelter over ‘max capacity’
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says they need the community’s help as the shelter cannot take in more animals. In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are over max capacity, and because rescues and other nearby shelters are full, they have nowhere to send the animals.
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
live5news.com
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
live5news.com
Day 5: Murdaugh jury to hear 2nd full day of testimony in murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Testimony will continue Friday morning in Colleton County as prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. A live blog will be added in this space when the trial begins.
live5news.com
Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy. Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base. Charleston County deputies responded at...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
live5news.com
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
abcnews4.com
Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police arrested a 22-year-old man after responding to an elementary school Thursday afternoon where an intruder was reported. Telvin Bolger is charged with one count of disturbing schools after the incident at Whitesides Elementary, according to an incident report. Police met with a...
