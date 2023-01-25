ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdaugh openers paint different, but graphic pictures of night of killings

By Patrick Phillips, Blair Sabol, Michal Higdon, Steven Ardary
 3 days ago
abcnews4.com

BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. animal shelter over ‘max capacity’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says they need the community’s help as the shelter cannot take in more animals. In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are over max capacity, and because rescues and other nearby shelters are full, they have nowhere to send the animals.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Day 5: Murdaugh jury to hear 2nd full day of testimony in murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Testimony will continue Friday morning in Colleton County as prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. A live blog will be added in this space when the trial begins.
live5news.com

Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
CHARLESTON, SC

