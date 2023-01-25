Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Sylvester Stallone Dated Vanna White
Can we buy an "O" for "OMG?" Vanna White and Sylvester Stallone were an item back in the day!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kevin Bacon Sparks Joy With Another Video Singing With His Goats
Kevin Bacon followers, rejoice—the goats are back!
Henry County Daily Herald
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth In 2023 and How the 'Shotgun Wedding' Star Made It
Jennifer Lopez's net worth is thanks to a lot of hard work that continues today.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Anne Hathaway Is Going Viral on TikTok for Her Night Out Dance Moves
If you're in the market for a new dancing partner, Anne Hathaway may be your girl.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gabrielle Union Stuns in Sheer Ruffled Robe Dress
Gabrielle Union never disappoints when it comes to her fashion choices.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Traumatic Experience in Candid Video
Gabrielle Union is sharing her truth with the hope of inspiring others.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Randy Gonzalez, Dad From Viral TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35
Randy Gonzalez, dad from father-son TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died. The internet personality was 35.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Brendan McLoughlin in Beachy Snaps
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating another year of marital bliss.
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
WSB Radio morning host Scott Slade announced today that he will be stepping down after 32 years at the post....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota.
baldwin2k.com
TikTok-induced pandemonium at Milledgeville hair salon
A local beautician was live-streaming on TikTok and doing a customer's hair last Friday afternoon. The topic of the live-stream was "relationship advice and reasons (for the beautician's) recent past relationship failing." Unfortunately, the beautician's ex, the one from "recent past relationship," found out about the live-stream and proceeded to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous...
WXIA 11 Alive
Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House
ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Comments / 0