‘Pokémon GO’ Shiny Hunting Tips – How to Find and Catch These Elusive Pokémon
If you’ve been playing Pokémon GO for a while, you’ve probably stumbled upon Shiny Pokémon. These unique critters carry the same stats and abilities as their non-Shiny counterparts, but come with a rare color palette that alters their appearance. They serve as a sort of trophy among elite Pokémon GO players, but finding them isn’t easy.
Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
American Figure Skater Isabeau Levito's Mom Shares Her Love of Skating
Young figure skater Isabeau Levito has been generating headlines since 2020, when she rose to prominence in figure skating circles at only 12 years old. Now 15, Isabeau continues to take the skating world by storm, most recently being named the 2022 Junior World Champion — the first U.S. competitor to win the title since 2008.
Can You Actually Stay at the Mahal Island Resort Featured in 'Shotgun Wedding'? Details
All Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) wanted was a romantic, tropical wedding getaway for their pending nuptials with their close family and friends. What better place to have a wedding than the Mahal Island Resort, located on a lush island away from the stress of the modern world? Needless to say, the resort is a character in itself during the events of Shotgun Wedding.
We Got to Sit Down With a Preview of 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' — Check out Our First Impressions
Generally speaking, there are two types of gamers in the world. You're either a gamer who loves the Yakuza series or a gamer who has had the Yakuza series repeatedly recommended to them. The long-running series depicts a fictionalized and highly-dramatized version of the real-life Japanese crime syndicate where players control a particular yakuza member as they navigate their way through criminal dealings, the Japanese red-light district, and even light-hearted aspects of Japanese culture.
Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs
Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
What is ‘Minecraft Legends’? Everything You Need to Know About This Spin-Off Game
While Minecraft isn’t quite the cultural phenomenon it was a few years ago, the franchise remains one of the most successful in all of gaming. Mojang Studios and Microsoft are looking to leverage that success into another spin-off game, Minecraft Legends, which sends players on a strategic adventure filled with Creepers, Zombies, Skeletons, and other iconic faces from the series.
Everything to Know About Fresh X Reckless's "Girl, Where You Going?" TikTok Dance Trend
It's time to put Fresh X Reckless on your radar. The New Orleans–based rap duo, composed of members Mel (real name Jamel Joseph) and Deelo (real name David Rayford), have been heating up TikTok with their song "Captain Save Uh Ho" and their accompanying dance moves. Article continues below...
How to Fix the Glitch in WALL-E's Village Project 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'
Anyone who has already invested in Disney Dreamlight's Valley early access has been able to begin repairing the Valley, clearing Night Thorns, and befriending the various Disney characters returning to their former homes. Because the game isn't slated to launch for free until later this year, early access players have...
'GoldenEye 007' on Nintendo Switch Is A Bit Janky — How to Get Modern Controls
Straight out of 1997, the extremely long wait for Rare's James Bond-inspired shooter game GoldenEye 007 is finally over. Players can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X|S as of this writing, but there have been some issues with the controls on both versions. Article continues...
Meet the Musical Genius Behind TikTok's Viral "If We Ever Broke Up" Song
Gone are the days when we had to turn on the radio to hear the latest tunes. Now, TikTok dictates what’s poppin’. The latest bop to take over the platform is a song called “If We Ever Broke Up” — and we’re totally obsessed.
Let’s Get to Know Pee Wee, Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat, From 'Swamp People'
You know we here at Distractify love a bad a-- woman. No matter how small, whether you're making a cute GRWM on TikTok, or how big, like running your own company, we'll always be cheering for the girlies. Especially if you're oh, we don't know, wrestling alligators?. Article continues below...
TikTok Says This User Has the "Hiccup Effect," but What Does That Mean?
It’s happened to all of us. You watch a video on TikTok that leaves you beyond confused. Perhaps you watch it again to try and grasp it. But before you know it, you're deep in the comment section searching for your answer. Usually, you’ll find clarity. But other times, it will remain a mystery — and the comments will perplex you even more.
TikTok Star Ben Grosskopf Announces He Has Lymphoma in a New Video
Young TikTok star Ben Grosskopf has amassed millions of followers at just 14 years old. Most of his videos are lighthearted and highlight his adventures around the globe as a native of Toronto, Canada. However, recently, he shared a video with fans that was more serious. Article continues below advertisement.
Famed Composer Lydia Tár Has Too Much Power in Todd Field's 'Tár' — Is the Movie Based on a True Story?
Are you able to separate the art from the artist? Depending on the artist, this can be a moral challenge, as appreciating the work of a monster is easier said than done. Understandably, some people simply refuse to try. And some artists, well, they refuse to change. When it comes...
A Winnie the Pooh Pathology Test Is Trending on TikTok — Which Character Are You?
No one likes a personality test as much as the good people on TikTok. It seems like at least once a week, a totally new test is trending on the platform that's focused on determining whether you're a soldier, poet, or king, or what your weakness might be. Article continues...
Ruby Stokes Will No Longer Be Featured on 'Bridgerton' — Details on Her Departure and Replacement
If you're a Netflix user who hasn't watched Stranger Things or Inside Job, then you might be part of the crowd who can't get enough of Bridgerton. The series follows the titular Bridgerton family of siblings in the Regency era of British history as they navigate romance, nobility, and the drama that surrounds London high society.
Is Elle King Married? She and Fiancé Dan Tooker Seem Like a Match Made in Heaven
It goes without saying that Elle King has taken the music world by storm at this point. Her infectious hit 2015 track "Ex's & Oh's" made her a bonafide star, and in the years since Elle has gone on to deliver a slew of other fan-favorite tracks which have proven her versatility and staying power in the industry.
