ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far

The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
Distractify

American Figure Skater Isabeau Levito's Mom Shares Her Love of Skating

Young figure skater Isabeau Levito has been generating headlines since 2020, when she rose to prominence in figure skating circles at only 12 years old. Now 15, Isabeau continues to take the skating world by storm, most recently being named the 2022 Junior World Champion — the first U.S. competitor to win the title since 2008.
Distractify

Can You Actually Stay at the Mahal Island Resort Featured in 'Shotgun Wedding'? Details

All Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) wanted was a romantic, tropical wedding getaway for their pending nuptials with their close family and friends. What better place to have a wedding than the Mahal Island Resort, located on a lush island away from the stress of the modern world? Needless to say, the resort is a character in itself during the events of Shotgun Wedding.
Distractify

We Got to Sit Down With a Preview of 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' — Check out Our First Impressions

Generally speaking, there are two types of gamers in the world. You're either a gamer who loves the Yakuza series or a gamer who has had the Yakuza series repeatedly recommended to them. The long-running series depicts a fictionalized and highly-dramatized version of the real-life Japanese crime syndicate where players control a particular yakuza member as they navigate their way through criminal dealings, the Japanese red-light district, and even light-hearted aspects of Japanese culture.
Distractify

Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs

Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
Distractify

What is ‘Minecraft Legends’? Everything You Need to Know About This Spin-Off Game

While Minecraft isn’t quite the cultural phenomenon it was a few years ago, the franchise remains one of the most successful in all of gaming. Mojang Studios and Microsoft are looking to leverage that success into another spin-off game, Minecraft Legends, which sends players on a strategic adventure filled with Creepers, Zombies, Skeletons, and other iconic faces from the series.
Distractify

How to Fix the Glitch in WALL-E's Village Project 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'

Anyone who has already invested in Disney Dreamlight's Valley early access has been able to begin repairing the Valley, clearing Night Thorns, and befriending the various Disney characters returning to their former homes. Because the game isn't slated to launch for free until later this year, early access players have...
Distractify

TikTok Says This User Has the "Hiccup Effect," but What Does That Mean?

It’s happened to all of us. You watch a video on TikTok that leaves you beyond confused. Perhaps you watch it again to try and grasp it. But before you know it, you're deep in the comment section searching for your answer. Usually, you’ll find clarity. But other times, it will remain a mystery — and the comments will perplex you even more.
Distractify

TikTok Star Ben Grosskopf Announces He Has Lymphoma in a New Video

Young TikTok star Ben Grosskopf has amassed millions of followers at just 14 years old. Most of his videos are lighthearted and highlight his adventures around the globe as a native of Toronto, Canada. However, recently, he shared a video with fans that was more serious. Article continues below advertisement.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy