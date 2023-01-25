MINNEAPOLIS -- The release of a video showing the death of Tyre Nichols has evoked strong reactions across the country. Demonstrators are calling for justice in several cities Saturday night including Boston, Charlotte, and here in Minnesota.The 29-year-old died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop earlier this month. Five of the officers involved have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.The reaction to that police video was especially strong here in Minneapolis today.Community leaders and activists who took to the streets after the murder of George Floyd say their work remains unfinished... and plan...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO