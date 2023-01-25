Read full article on original website
CAIR-Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality, speak out against death of Tyre Nichols
CAIR-Minnesota and other organizations came together to express their outrage and call for legislative action on Saturday after video was released showing Memphis police officers violently beating Tyre Nichols.
Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
Community leaders react to death of Tyre Nichols, demand change
MINNEAPOLIS -- The release of a video showing the death of Tyre Nichols has evoked strong reactions across the country. Demonstrators are calling for justice in several cities Saturday night including Boston, Charlotte, and here in Minnesota.The 29-year-old died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop earlier this month. Five of the officers involved have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.The reaction to that police video was especially strong here in Minneapolis today.Community leaders and activists who took to the streets after the murder of George Floyd say their work remains unfinished... and plan...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hair Salon, Customers Express Support for CROWN Act
Legislation is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk that has some at the state Capitol wondering “what took so long?” The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act would ban discrimination based on someone’s hair. The Minnesota Senate...
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
Reaction to DeShaun Hill Murder Verdict: "We're happy and grateful to the community"
Reaction outside the courtroom from family and city officials ranged from satisfied, to upset about the prevalence of gun violence in the Twin Cities. Hennepin County Attorney and Minneapolis Police Chief say the gun violence is unacceptable.
Black Woman Awarded $1M After Oregon Store Clerk Allegedly Tells Her, ‘I Don’t Serve Blacks’
A Multnomah County jury awarded Rose Wakefield $1 million after she claimed a store clerk told her "I don't serve Blacks." The post Black Woman Awarded $1M After Oregon Store Clerk Allegedly Tells Her, ‘I Don’t Serve Blacks’ appeared first on NewsOne.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Mpls Commissioner Alexander join response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose father was a police officer, was one of the first public officials in the Twin Cities metro to respond to the release of the video showing five former Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. He...
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
Science Museum of Minnesota presents "The Bias Inside Us"
The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing "The Bias Inside Us," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Click here to see the online exhibit.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
fox9.com
Xylazine reaches Minnesota: officials concerned by fentanyl contaminated with animal sedative
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Public health officials in Minnesota are growing increasingly concerned about a powerful animal sedative that is being mixed in with the local illicit fentanyl supply. Xylazine, known by the street name tranq, is FDA-approved for use as a sedative and muscle relaxant for animals like horses...
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
Monterey Shooting revitalizes effort to prioritize gun policies and anti-hate crime legislation
ST PAUL, Minn. — Ushering in the year of the rabbit was supposed to bring peace. But when a gunman opened fire in Monterey Park, it was the re-traumatization of an already traumatized community. "We've experienced the shootings in Atlanta, we've experienced hate crimes and violence here locally, so...
redlakenationnews.com
Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage
Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
