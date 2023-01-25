Read full article on original website
CCC walking trail is complete, open to the public
— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
Beaufort Historical Association honors volunteers at awards event
BEAUFORT - After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaufort Historical Association (BHA) held what is normally a semiannual membership awards dinner last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort. The potluck dinner, attended by BHA members and guests, began with a presentation by Beaufort...
BBQ dinner raises funds for Newport Heritage Museum
NEWPORT - With hundreds of plates of food served with a dash of old-fashioned courtesy, the Newport Heritage Museum held its annual dinner fundraiser Jan. 20 at the Community Life Center of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport. Now in its 13th year, the meal celebrated Newport's official founding...
Randall Powers, 73; service Feb. 4
Randall Lloyd Powers, 73, formally resided in the town of Bogue and Morehead City, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Catonsville, Maryland, with family by his side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church...
NC Aquarium Society announces Baird as president and CEO
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Liz Baird, director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, has been picked as the new president and chief executive officer (CEO) for the NC Aquarium Society. Aquarium officials said she will transition into her new role beginning in mid-February, according to a press...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The sales tax situation in Carteret County, y'all
Folks in Carteret County are worried 'bout the way their county commissioners are handling the matter of sales taxes. Now, sales taxes are a crucial part of keeping a community humming along just fine, and it's the duty of the county commissioners to make sure these taxes are put to good use. But, some officials are shirking their responsibilities by pushing the decision onto future boards, instead of rollin' up their sleeves and finding solutions and making tough decisions to keep sales taxes fair and reasonable for all their neighbors.
Ray Wells, 90; service Feb 2
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the home of Ronnie Wells, 901 Oak Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557. In Northwoods Subdivision. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead...
Mary Williams, 92; incomplete
Mary Williams, 91, of Newport, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Down East Duck Run to honor Fulcher; 5K race set for Feb. 11 in Atlantic
ATLANTIC — Stephanie Fulcher may be gone, but she is not forgotten. The Down East Duck Run will be used to honor her memory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Atlantic. On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — When Madison Bowen isn’t swimming, she’s reading books about swimming. “I just finished an autobiography of one of my favorite swimmers, Elizabeth Beisel,” she said. It’s not just a sport for the Croatan sophomore, it’s a lifestyle. She shows up to practice...
EDITORIAL: Managing changes - "who's on first?"
As Carteret County’s 11 municipalities respond to rapid growth of their communities, which will accelerate once I-42 terminates at the Newport town limits in the next seven years, they are now facing an added challenge - municipal leadership. The recent departure of David Walker, who is retiring after 15...
Trillium delivers gun locks to 28 DSS offices, including Carteret County
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms. Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium...
West makes county history with diving team; four Patriots show much progress in just a few weeks
MOREHEAD CITY — Someone has to be the first. Four student-athletes at West Carteret have decided to answer that call. Braxton Morris, Sam Suggs, Colton Ellis and David Garner are the first diving team in county history. “I’m out here to kick butt, but I’m most likely going to...
Margie Wright, 80; incomplete
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. MARGIE S. WRIGHT, Cape Carteret. Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape...
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
NORTH CAROLINA — State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures.
Gail Lindsey, 52; service Feb. 4
Gail Lynn Lindsey, 52, of Havelock, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family...
Atlantic Beach issues request for qualifications from contractors interested in boardwalk project
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach earlier this month took a concrete step toward beginning construction of the planned oceanfront boardwalk redevelopment projected. The town posted on its website a request for qualifications (RFQ) from contractors interested in building the project. An RFQ is a document that asks potential suppliers...
Big crowd shows up for county/NCDOT transportation plan kick-off session
CEDAR POINT — Nearly 100 people showed up Tuesday for the kick-off of the Carteret County transportation plan development process in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation. The drop-in session was held in the Western Park Community Center and attracted many elected officials and town staffers, especially from...
