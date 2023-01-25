Folks in Carteret County are worried 'bout the way their county commissioners are handling the matter of sales taxes. Now, sales taxes are a crucial part of keeping a community humming along just fine, and it's the duty of the county commissioners to make sure these taxes are put to good use. But, some officials are shirking their responsibilities by pushing the decision onto future boards, instead of rollin' up their sleeves and finding solutions and making tough decisions to keep sales taxes fair and reasonable for all their neighbors.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO