Meghan and Tina From ‘1000-Lb Best Friends Explain Why They Really Live Together
TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends is far more than a show about weight loss. Friends Vanessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold lean on each other for various moments, from mental health issues to financial struggles. Article continues below advertisement. In Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Meghan...
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role
MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
NME
Why is Hyde not in ‘That ‘90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show features many return appearances from the original cast of That ‘70s Show, albeit with one key omission. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
Adam Scott and His Wife Have Been Married for Almost 20 Years and Have Two Kids
Thanks to roles in everything from Parks and Recreation to Severance, Adam Scott has created a unique and fascinating career working in TV. Now, following a recent appearance on the Boy Meets World podcast, some fans of the actor want to know more about his wife, Naomi. Adam has said that he couldn't have the life he has without her, which only made many fans more curious about who she is.
Polygon
If you thought The Simpsons was getting canceled, you were 1,000% wrong
Can you imagine a world without The Simpsons? Though its cultural domination peaked over 20 years ago, the Fox animated series created by Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon is still going strong — and maybe as strong as ever in the changing tides of network-vs.-streaming landscape. Fox announced on Thursday that The Simpsons had once again been renewed, and for two more seasons. The order will shepherd in season 35 and 36 for the series, maintaining the show’s record as the longest-running scripted sitcom in television history. (Saturday Night Live, considered a variety show, sits at the top of all-timers with 48 seasons.)
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals the results of her facial feminization surgery in a 'Swan Lake' and Old Hollywood-inspired video
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney became one of the most recognizable faces on the platform after her series documenting every day of "being a girl" went viral.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Refinery29
I’ve Never Dated Straight Men But I’m Ready To Try
When my long-term lesbian relationship came to an end in 2022, one of the first things I did was re-download Hinge and change my settings to include men. Disrupting the algorithm – which had mostly seen me swiping through women and non-binary people throughout the years – the app threw a whole mix of boys my way. For someone whose last experience of dating men involved trying to set up a throuple date with two bi guys in a long-term open relationship, it was a bit of a culture shock. So many messages, so many well-meaning straight boys whose approach to relationships is so different from my own.
"Lavender Haze" Is Taylor Swift's First Music Video to Feature a Trans Actor
For the last few months, Taylor Swift has been hinting at a music video for her synth-pop and R&B track, "Lavender Haze." After much anticipation from her massive fanbase, the 33-year-old singer officially debuted the psychedelic video for the fan-favorite "Midnights" track on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Article continues below...
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?
Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
seventeen.com
What Do the Snapchat Emojis Mean? Here's What We Know
Let's be honest — sending Snapchats back and forth with your besties totally beats a regular text message. With all the fun filters and features the app provides, you can express any emotion in unique ways that'll spice up any convo. If you're sending snaps to your favorite people on the regular, then you've probably seen the lil emojis that pop up next to their username.
wegotthiscovered.com
The star-studded $80 million remake of a spine-tingling classic hasn’t gotten any more popular over time
If you were to hand the director of back-to-back box office smash hits a substantial budget and a star-studded cast to remake an iconic property utilizing cavernous practical sets and cutting-edge CGI, you’d expect the end result to be at least half decent. And yet, 1999’s The Haunting was an interminable bore.
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges
"Someone spat at me in the street," they told Zane Lowe Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal life, there's not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way," Smith, 30, told the...
ComicBook
James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Fan's Outrage Over Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
DC Studios head James Gunn is responding to the continued fan backlash over Henry Cavill's Superman no longer being part of the DC Universe movie franchise. Things got ugly over on Gunn's Instagram page: the filmmaker was simply trying to celebrate his pet cat Emily in a photo post, which didn't stop angry DC fans (read: Snyderverse fans) from once again attacking Gunn, his co-head at DC Studios Peter Safran, and the entire new DCU plan... that nobody has seen yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
