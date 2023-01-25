Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie to Join Leeds United From Juventus
Leeds United appears to have another American incoming. The English Premier League side reportedly agreed to sign Weston McKennie from Serie A's Juventus on a loan deal and will have the option to buy him in the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Leeds will pay a 1.2 million euros...
USMNT Instant Match Ratings From Scoreless Draw Vs. Colombia
LOS ANGELES -- Zero wins for the United States men's national team in January. After falling to Serbia 2-1 on Wednesday, a fully rotated starting XI went to head to head with Colombia on Saturday but ended in an uninspiring 0-0 draw. The first half was about as open as...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
US skier Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of record 86th win
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin led the first run of a women's World Cup slalom as she approached the all-time record for the most career wins with 86
