ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie to Join Leeds United From Juventus

Leeds United appears to have another American incoming. The English Premier League side reportedly agreed to sign Weston McKennie from Serie A's Juventus on a loan deal and will have the option to buy him in the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Leeds will pay a 1.2 million euros...
NBC Connecticut

USMNT Instant Match Ratings From Scoreless Draw Vs. Colombia

LOS ANGELES -- Zero wins for the United States men's national team in January. After falling to Serbia 2-1 on Wednesday, a fully rotated starting XI went to head to head with Colombia on Saturday but ended in an uninspiring 0-0 draw. The first half was about as open as...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy