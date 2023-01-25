Read full article on original website
Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise, Propelled by Meta Shares
S&P 500 futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the latest interest rate hike and commentary from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the broad index added 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1%, helped by Meta shares. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.1%.
Jim Cramer Says Investors Need to Have Conviction and Take Advantage of ‘Mistaken Selling'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to block out the market bears, and use their missteps to bolster their own portfolios. Stocks rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the central bank’s February meeting that inflation has started to cool down.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates 25 Basis Points—Why They'll Stay High and What It Means for Your Money
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points Wednesday, further increasing how much you'll likely pay for mortgages, auto financing, credit cards and loans. With its eighth consecutive hike, the federal funds rate — which influences the interest rates banks charge — has been raised to...
Gold Demand Surged to an 11-Year High in 2022 on ‘Colossal' Central Bank Buying
Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year. That's the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons. Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year. Gold...
Mortgage Demand Took a Big Step Back Last Week, Even After Interest Rates Fell Further
Total mortgage application volume fell 9% last week compared with the previous week. Even with rates well off their recent highs, applications to refinance a home loan fell 7% for the week and were 80% lower than the same week one year ago. After a stronger start to the year,...
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
Amazon Layoffs Hit Workers in Robotics, Grocery, Health and AWS Divisions
Amazon earlier this month began a fresh round of job cuts as part of widespread layoffs that are expected to total 18,000. Following the announcement, an employee created a spreadsheet for people who lost their jobs that would be circulated to recruiters. Staffers in Amazon's AWS, health, Zappos, real estate...
2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist
About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
Professor Who Predicted the ‘Great Resignation' Says Quits Will Plateau in 2023—Here's Why
The "great resignation" will soon grind to a halt. Last year, more than 4 million people left their jobs each month in the U.S. — but in 2023, there will be less job hopping and fewer counteroffers as the demand for talent and supply of available workers evens out.
DraftKings Cuts 140 Jobs as Part of Reorganization
Sports-betting giant Draft Kings is cutting 140 jobs in a reorganization. The eliminated roles equal about 3.5% of the company's workforce. Earlier this week, DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad. DraftKings is eliminating 140 jobs, or about 3.5% of its workforce, as part...
