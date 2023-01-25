ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

NBC Connecticut

Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise, Propelled by Meta Shares

S&P 500 futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the latest interest rate hike and commentary from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the broad index added 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1%, helped by Meta shares. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.1%.
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
NBC Connecticut

Gold Demand Surged to an 11-Year High in 2022 on ‘Colossal' Central Bank Buying

Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year. That's the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons. Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year. Gold...
NBC Connecticut

South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History

South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Layoffs Hit Workers in Robotics, Grocery, Health and AWS Divisions

Amazon earlier this month began a fresh round of job cuts as part of widespread layoffs that are expected to total 18,000. Following the announcement, an employee created a spreadsheet for people who lost their jobs that would be circulated to recruiters. Staffers in Amazon's AWS, health, Zappos, real estate...
OREGON STATE
NBC Connecticut

2022 Was the ‘Real Year of the Great Resignation,' Says Economist

About 50.5 million people quit their jobs in 2022, besting the prior record set in 2021, according to the federal JOLTS report. The pandemic-era trend of elevated voluntary departures came to be known as the Great Resignation. Most people quit to take new jobs, not to leave the workforce altogether....
NBC Connecticut

DraftKings Cuts 140 Jobs as Part of Reorganization

Sports-betting giant Draft Kings is cutting 140 jobs in a reorganization. The eliminated roles equal about 3.5% of the company's workforce. Earlier this week, DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad. DraftKings is eliminating 140 jobs, or about 3.5% of its workforce, as part...

