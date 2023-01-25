ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Day: Quick accumulating snow tonight, travel impacts expected for some.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of Mid-Michigan (other than Roscommon County) starting this afternoon going into tonight through tomorrow morning ahead of a quick hitting storm system aimed at Mid-Michigan tonight. We have also declared today (8PM tonight through 8AM tomorrow morning) to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for heavy accumulating snow overnight leading to travel impacts Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

High school snow carvers gear up for judging

John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 27th

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten across the state in her State of the State Address on Wednesday night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Fewer Michigan snow days this winter means more days in classrooms

Snowfall in southeast Michigan is below average compared to last year. Which means many school districts are not using as many snow days. Superintendents say that would mean more instructional days during the school year. Wednesday’s heavy snowfall across west and southeast Michigan resulted in scores of school district closings...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Jan. 26

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten across the state in her State of the State Address on Wednesday night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MICHIGAN STATE

