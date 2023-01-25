ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

One Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting

One person has been arrested following a shooting in Huntsville earlier this morning. The Goldfish Swim School plans to help local kids work on swimming skills. Decatur Police Looking into Bomb Threat. Decatur Police are still searching...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County Jail Seeking Part time Help

Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Amidst Tyre Nichols' body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.

A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck

One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News 19 at 5:00 1/26)

A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Registration Begins for Several Fantasy Playhouse …. If you have a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery

Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

