Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WHNT-TV
One Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting
One person has been arrested following a shooting in Huntsville earlier this morning. One person has been arrested following a shooting in Huntsville earlier this morning. The Goldfish Swim School plans to help local kids work on swimming skills. Decatur Police Looking into Bomb Threat. Decatur Police are still searching...
$16,000 reward offered in shooting death of young Huntsville aerospace engineer
The reward is now $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a 27-year-old Huntsville aerospace engineer hit by bullets fired into his apartment. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died Jan. 4 at Huntsville Hospital after being rushed from his Sunlake Apartments residence off Zeirdt Road, police...
Huntsville community leader reacts to the video released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This video was released just one day after the five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols and all five officers are currently out of jail on bond. Angela Curry, the Executive Director of United Women of Color, says...
Investigators identify Huntsville arson suspect
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved with an arson.
WAFF
Morgan County Jail Seeking Part time Help
Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying and hiding mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck
One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
HPD, other agencies release statements after Tyre Nichols’ video release
Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and other police departments around Alabama and Tennessee have released a statement in reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
1 arrested after PNC Bank robbery in Huntsville
The robbery occurred at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Avenue on Wednesday around 3 p.m.
WAFF
Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
WHNT-TV
Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News 19 at 5:00 1/26)
A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News …. A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Registration Begins for Several Fantasy Playhouse …. If you have a...
Decatur Police working to identify person behind city hall bomb threat
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is working to identify the person behind a bomb threat at Decatur City Hall Friday afternoon.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery
Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
SUV collides with home in north Alabama
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: No evidence of Friday morning shooter in Madison, just loud construction equipment
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there was not an active shooter Friday morning near Clift Farms. The sheriff's office said it received information about possible shots fired at a construction site in the area, but "it was determined to be loud equipment." Around the same time, two people fled...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
Comments / 0