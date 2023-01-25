ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale

Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless

The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Rescue crews respond to three-alarm fire in Miami Gardens apartment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews received a call of an apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. near the 39500 block of Northwest 177th Street. Authorities said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
TravelPulse

7 New Hotels Heating Up South Florida in 2023

South Florida’s hotel scene is always often changing, with new additions popping up frequently. From waterfront resorts to downtown high-rises, travelers to South Florida have lots of new properties to choose from that include amenities like rooftop pools and private patios with outdoor showers. Whether your next trip to South Florida is to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami check out the latest hotel openings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sibfl.net

Miami-Dade County Condominium Special Assessment Program

Miami-Dade County is offering some condo owners loans up to $50,000 to cover costs associated with special assessments. Miami-Dade County is now providing funding assistance to help condominium owners pay for special assessments that can arise from building recertifications. Qualifying owners making less than 140% of the area median income (AMI) can get up to $50,000 in assistance to pay for these assessments. Individuals earning less than $95,620; couples making less than $109,200; three-person households earning less than $122,920; and households of four making less than $136,500 may be eligible.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute

By offering the latest surgical approaches and advancements in knee and hip replacement surgery, Kevin Wang, M.D., helps patients enjoy freedom from pain, a smooth recovery and a faster return to daily activities. “We are on the leading edge of robotic-assisted surgeries,” says Dr. Wang, an experienced orthopedic surgeon at...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

