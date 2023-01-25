Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Pacifica Senior Living residents in Sunrise struggle without kitchen amid rat infestation
SUNRISE, Fla. – Loved ones with relatives at Pacifica Senior Living in Sunrise were outraged when they learned that a rodent infestation forced state officials to shut down the facility’s kitchen. Efforts to get rid of the rodent issue were ongoing for about six weeks, but residents weren’t...
Way Beyond Bagels Delray Says Eviction Notice Wrong Due To Rat Infestation
We First Reported On $44,000 Debt Back In December. Now Restaurant Claims Rats Are A Reason Why Payment’s Delayed… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Responding to an eviction lawsuit filed by its landlord, Way Beyond Bagels in Delray Beach says it shouldn’t be forced […]
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward County to host annual ‘Walk for the Animals’ event in Fort Lauderdale
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County announced Saturday that they are hosting the annual event “Walk for the Animals” event in Fort Lauderdale. The event will take place on Mar 4. at 8 a.m. at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.
About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale
Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
Click10.com
New Fort Lauderdale fire station dealing with ongoing mold issues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s Fire Station 54 was completed in Sept. 2018 at a price of $5.9 million. Firefighters moved in months later in Feb. 2019, but found themselves dealing with an issue. “I got hold of the fire department and they told me there was...
PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless
The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange is scheduled to open Monday morning at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
Multiple Units Respond to Fire at Coral Springs Construction Site
On Thursday, multiple local fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at the Publix on University and Ramblewood Drive, which is under renovation. The fire, reported by a construction crew at 12:30 pm, was caused by a large tar kettle overheating, resulting in the release of gas from several of its propane tanks.
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
Click10.com
Rescue crews respond to three-alarm fire in Miami Gardens apartment
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews received a call of an apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. near the 39500 block of Northwest 177th Street. Authorities said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout...
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
TravelPulse
7 New Hotels Heating Up South Florida in 2023
South Florida’s hotel scene is always often changing, with new additions popping up frequently. From waterfront resorts to downtown high-rises, travelers to South Florida have lots of new properties to choose from that include amenities like rooftop pools and private patios with outdoor showers. Whether your next trip to South Florida is to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami check out the latest hotel openings.
sibfl.net
Miami-Dade County Condominium Special Assessment Program
Miami-Dade County is offering some condo owners loans up to $50,000 to cover costs associated with special assessments. Miami-Dade County is now providing funding assistance to help condominium owners pay for special assessments that can arise from building recertifications. Qualifying owners making less than 140% of the area median income (AMI) can get up to $50,000 in assistance to pay for these assessments. Individuals earning less than $95,620; couples making less than $109,200; three-person households earning less than $122,920; and households of four making less than $136,500 may be eligible.
bocaratonobserver.com
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute
By offering the latest surgical approaches and advancements in knee and hip replacement surgery, Kevin Wang, M.D., helps patients enjoy freedom from pain, a smooth recovery and a faster return to daily activities. “We are on the leading edge of robotic-assisted surgeries,” says Dr. Wang, an experienced orthopedic surgeon at...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach
A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness.
Comments / 0