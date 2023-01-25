Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Missing man reported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for James A. Love. Love is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
Pennsylvania man accused of raping child, duct-taping her to punching bag
A Pennsylvania man is accused of strangling a 10-year-old girl, raping the child and then using duct tape to restrain her against a punching bag while he struck her, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lower Allen Township Police Department, Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 42, of Harrisburg,...
DNA IDs woman killed in 1987 Turnpike crash
Harrisburg, Pa. — A 35-year-old case closed on Tuesday after Pennsylvania State Police positively identified the victim of a fiery Turnpike crash that happened in 1987.. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pa., was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on October 22, 1987, according to PSP. The tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
abc27.com
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
abc27.com
Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg
NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
local21news.com
Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
iheart.com
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
WGAL
Lancaster County family charged with selling drugs, neglecting animals
MANHEIM, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County family are accused of dealing marijuana and neglecting more than a dozen animals. Austin Breland, 21; Jordan Breland, 24; Scott Breland, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim, face various charges following a search warrant executed on Jan. 13.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
wfmd.com
Charges Filed In Pennsylvania Against A Frederick Man For Rape
He play football for St. Francis University.. Cambria County, Pa. (KM) A Frederick man who plays football for Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania is charged with raping a woman last year. Authorities say Marcel Mami, 20, is charged with rape, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint. Also charged in this sexual assault is fellow football player Duante White, 20, who is from New Jersey.
abc27.com
Man sentenced after obstructing Franklin County murder investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Baltimore man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he pled guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple Franklin County murder that occurred in 2016. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Mark...
WGAL
Coroner: Ages released on 3 people found dead at West Manchester Township home
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident."
Multiple people injured after crash on 422 in Tredyffrin Township
A crash on 422 westbound shut down all lanes of traffic in Tredyffrin Township.
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
