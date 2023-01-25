ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Missing man reported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for James A. Love. Love is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DNA IDs woman killed in 1987 Turnpike crash

Harrisburg, Pa. — A 35-year-old case closed on Tuesday after Pennsylvania State Police positively identified the victim of a fiery Turnpike crash that happened in 1987.. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pa., was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on October 22, 1987, according to PSP. The tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police

A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
WEST READING, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg

NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
local21news.com

Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact

Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County family charged with selling drugs, neglecting animals

MANHEIM, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County family are accused of dealing marijuana and neglecting more than a dozen animals. Austin Breland, 21; Jordan Breland, 24; Scott Breland, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim, face various charges following a search warrant executed on Jan. 13.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Charges Filed In Pennsylvania Against A Frederick Man For Rape

He play football for St. Francis University.. Cambria County, Pa. (KM) A Frederick man who plays football for Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania is charged with raping a woman last year. Authorities say Marcel Mami, 20, is charged with rape, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint. Also charged in this sexual assault is fellow football player Duante White, 20, who is from New Jersey.
FREDERICK, MD
WGAL

Police incident in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
YORK COUNTY, PA

