Michiana, MI

hometownnewsnow.com

Ice Sculptors Add Crown Jewels to Winter Fest

(La Porte, IN) - A fresh blanket of snow added just the right touch to La Porte’s annual Winter Fest, and beautiful ice sculptures now adorn Plaza 618 like crystal jewels. On Friday afternoon ice sculptors unveiled their creations at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe. Howard Busfield of...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Winter weather advisory heading into Sunday morning, plunging temperatures afterwards

Although the heaviest of the snow has fallen for this weekend, we're not done yet. A winter weather advisory has been issued until tomorrow morning at 10AM EST because of a wintry mix taking over Michiana in the overnight hours. Snow showers will fall for most of tonight until just around midnight, when temperatures rise to freezing levels. The mix of rain and snow followed by sub-freezing temperatures in the early hours of Sunday will cause some ice accumulation the roads. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time driving tomorrow wherever you decide to go. After the mix, flurries will dominate for most of Sunday, tapering off by the evening hours. Monday and Tuesday are quiet and cloudy but get progressively cooler as cold air continues to be brought further south from Canada. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the 10s, a notable departure from the warmer than average start to the year.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Another round of snow, breezy Friday

Lake effect snow wrap-up in the early morning of Friday, roads could be a little slick or snow covered, especially in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Temperatures will be cold to start the day, in the teens. An approaching clipper system with turn the wind to the southwest, becoming breezy, and temperatures warm back above freezing. The clipper brings a quick punch of slushy snow Friday afternoon, another one to two inches possible.
CASS COUNTY, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Three Rivers HS alum to make national TV debut on ‘Chicago Fire’

CHICAGO — A Three Rivers High School alum will be making her national television debut next month on a hit NBC show. Corinne Gahan, who graduated from TRHS in 2012, will be making her debut on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on “Chicago Fire.” She will be in a co-starring role in the episode, the 13th episode of the series’ 11th season.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes, who is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” and “Y’all Life,” will perform at Purcell Pavilion on April 15 as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation, and the incubation of new ideas here in Michiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winter fire safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In these cold winter months, first responders are making sure you are prepared in case of an emergency. When a fire breaks out, you only have about two minutes to get out of your home. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival

WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
SOUTH BEND, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Red Arrow project to keep moving in New Buffalo Township

NEW BUFFALO — Plans to improve Red Arrow Highway from U.S. 12 to Community Hall Road later this year, including the addition of a new section of non-motorized pathway, were presented to the New Buffalo Township Board during its Jan. 17 regular meeting. “Things are happening on Red Arrow...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
max983.net

City of Plymouth Announces Waste Hauler Large Item Collection Procedure Changes

The City of Plymouth’s waste hauler has announced large item collection procedure changes beginning Monday, February 6. Each City of Plymouth water bill customer is allowed one large item to be collected each month free of charge. The item must be at the curb by 6 a.m. ET on the day trash is collected. If there are more items that need to be collected, contact Republic Services at 574-842-4719 to make arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN

