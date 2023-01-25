Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Sculptors Add Crown Jewels to Winter Fest
(La Porte, IN) - A fresh blanket of snow added just the right touch to La Porte’s annual Winter Fest, and beautiful ice sculptures now adorn Plaza 618 like crystal jewels. On Friday afternoon ice sculptors unveiled their creations at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe. Howard Busfield of...
WNDU
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father...
abc57.com
Winter weather advisory heading into Sunday morning, plunging temperatures afterwards
Although the heaviest of the snow has fallen for this weekend, we're not done yet. A winter weather advisory has been issued until tomorrow morning at 10AM EST because of a wintry mix taking over Michiana in the overnight hours. Snow showers will fall for most of tonight until just around midnight, when temperatures rise to freezing levels. The mix of rain and snow followed by sub-freezing temperatures in the early hours of Sunday will cause some ice accumulation the roads. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time driving tomorrow wherever you decide to go. After the mix, flurries will dominate for most of Sunday, tapering off by the evening hours. Monday and Tuesday are quiet and cloudy but get progressively cooler as cold air continues to be brought further south from Canada. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the 10s, a notable departure from the warmer than average start to the year.
WNDU
A Quarter Century of Change: Reins of Life holds 25th annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local nonprofit Reins of Life held its 25th annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner & Auction at The Armory Kitchen in South Bend. Reins of Life started in 1978 to improve the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted therapy. “We...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Museum Tour: Mary’s City of David commune in Benton Harbor
In its heyday, Mary's City of David was a bustling religious commune nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Benton Harbor that hosted thousands of vacationers from Chicago. Now, its sole member is working to preserve its story.
abc57.com
Another round of snow, breezy Friday
Lake effect snow wrap-up in the early morning of Friday, roads could be a little slick or snow covered, especially in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Temperatures will be cold to start the day, in the teens. An approaching clipper system with turn the wind to the southwest, becoming breezy, and temperatures warm back above freezing. The clipper brings a quick punch of slushy snow Friday afternoon, another one to two inches possible.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Three Rivers HS alum to make national TV debut on ‘Chicago Fire’
CHICAGO — A Three Rivers High School alum will be making her national television debut next month on a hit NBC show. Corinne Gahan, who graduated from TRHS in 2012, will be making her debut on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on “Chicago Fire.” She will be in a co-starring role in the episode, the 13th episode of the series’ 11th season.
WNDU
State bill seeks funding for stadium expansion, convention center at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Details of plans to improve and expand South Bend’s baseball stadium are trickling out now that a bill moving through the Indiana legislature could open up the funding floodgates. In the past 10 years, Four Winds Field has drawn some 3.2 million visitors to...
WNDU
Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes, who is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” and “Y’all Life,” will perform at Purcell Pavilion on April 15 as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation, and the incubation of new ideas here in Michiana.
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential heavy lake effect snow on Thursday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 4 a.m. Friday for Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co. and Berrien and Cass Co., MI. This is where an additional 2" to 4" of lake effect snow will fall. The additional snow will continue to impact traveling across the advisory area.
WNDU
Winter fire safety reminders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In these cold winter months, first responders are making sure you are prepared in case of an emergency. When a fire breaks out, you only have about two minutes to get out of your home. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you have...
WNDU
34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice...
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
WNDU
Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation’s 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena. The graduations will take place from June 8-10 at the following times:. Thursday, June 8. Adams High School: 6 p.m. Friday,...
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
harborcountry-news.com
Red Arrow project to keep moving in New Buffalo Township
NEW BUFFALO — Plans to improve Red Arrow Highway from U.S. 12 to Community Hall Road later this year, including the addition of a new section of non-motorized pathway, were presented to the New Buffalo Township Board during its Jan. 17 regular meeting. “Things are happening on Red Arrow...
max983.net
City of Plymouth Announces Waste Hauler Large Item Collection Procedure Changes
The City of Plymouth’s waste hauler has announced large item collection procedure changes beginning Monday, February 6. Each City of Plymouth water bill customer is allowed one large item to be collected each month free of charge. The item must be at the curb by 6 a.m. ET on the day trash is collected. If there are more items that need to be collected, contact Republic Services at 574-842-4719 to make arrangements.
